A Christmas Miracle: Kenya Moore’s Estranged Mother Sent Baby Brooklyn A Christmas Gift

Kenya Moore’s strained relationship with her birth mother has been heavily documented since the reality star first appeared on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” in 2012.

Her mom, Patricia Moore, abandoned her daughter when she was just three days old. Kenya was raised by her paternal grandmother and aunt, but the hole in her heart from not being loved by her mother affected not only Kenya, but the relationships she tried to cultivate throughout her early and adult life.

But now a ray of hope is shining on the situation.

The 48-year-old took to social media to share that her mother sent Brooklyn Daly a surprise gift for her birthday. In the post, Kenya explained she had been praying for reconciliation between her and her mother for years, and this gift represented the first olive branch in the situation.

“My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. This is life. And despite challenges God is always on time. Happy Holidays 💗❤️ #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing,” she wrote.

Hopefully this good energy extends to her marriage, which has been on the rocks since Kenya announced she and Marc Daly had split in September after two years of marriage.

“Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” the entrepreneur said in a statement at the time. Just a month later, Kenya told People that even though they had split, they are still working on their union.

“If the communication were better and more open and honest, I think we could solve our problems,” Moore explained.

Hoping for the best for her family.