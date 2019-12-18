See Cam Newton And Snapback Queen Kia Proctor’s Fourth Child, Cashmere

We told you recently that Kia Proctor, longtime girlfriend (but possibly ex-girlfriend nowadays) of NFL star Cam Newton recently gave birth to her fifth child, her fourth with him. While she shared an image of the infant snuggled up to her breast in October, she didn’t show his face. With Christmas approaching next week and everyone putting out there holiday photos though, Proctor shared a holiday picture of herself with the child. She shared their baby boy’s face and revealed his name, which is Cashmere Saint Newton.

The theme for all of the name’s of Cam’s male children has been that they must start with a C, but all of the kids’ names are definitely unique. His firstborn, Chosen Sebastian, was born in 2015. In 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. In 2018, their third child, Camidas Swain Newton was welcomed into the world, and now, Cashmere Saint has joined the brood. Kia has a daughter from a previous relationship named Shakira as well.

Per the usual, Cam doesn’t usually speak publicly about the birth of his children, aside from doing so with Chosen. Despite that though, he does share pictures of his kids on his page from time to time.

As previously mentioned, it’s unclear the status of Cam and Kia’s relationship. She removed all photos of the NFL baller from her page earlier in the year, which definitely got the rumor mill buzzing. Whatever her romantic situation, Kia seems to be doing well and looks fantastic for a mother of five. She shared a photo of herself soon after delivering Cashmere in tight pre-pregnancy jeans and the beauty looked like she hadn’t missed a beat.

“And just like that she’s back in her jeans,” she captioned the image: