A White Jewish Woman Allegedly Created A Fake Twitter To Issue Rape Threats To Herself As A Black Woman

Most of us aren’t entrenched too deeply in the Jewish community. So there’s a good chance that you might not have heard this story that started to gain steam and traction this past August. Still, as it pertains to racism and White women tears, there’s a chance that you may be interested.

I learned of this story today when someone tweeted this about Jewish writer and prominent voice Ariel Sobel.

for those who arent on Jewish Twitter:

A prominent member of the online Jewish community, a WW named Ariel Sobel, created a sock puppet account pretending to be a Black antiZionist woman, from which she sent rape threats at herself to make herself look like a victim of Black Jews https://t.co/UCTjGMsVkm — jewish fuckery (@coffeespoonie) December 17, 2019

She shared this tweet in response to J’accuse, is a Jewish watchdog organization dedicated to combatting antisemitism and anti-Zionism, who was praising Sobel for a recent piece she’d published on the platform.

The author of the tweet wanted the internet to know that despite her elevation in certain spaces, there was reason to believe that Sobel didn’t deserve the platform. So here’s the Rachel Dolezal-esque story, according to Hey Alma.com, and some updates, listed in the Twitter thread.

Back in August, Sobel was accused of making a fake Twitter account, featuring the face of a Black woman named Evonne Schwartz. “Evonne” used the account to spew anti-semetic rhetoric specifically directed at Sobel.

But it wasn’t long before people started to notice some similarities between Sobel and Evonne.

Evonne’s account popped up in August of 2019. Next to her name is the Star of David and a fire emoji symbol. On this account, Evonne shared that she’s pro-Palestine, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, and awaiting Rihanna’s album.

Shortly after she joined the platform, she started using her tweets to go after Sobel.

Ariel Sobel is Ben Shapiro's long lost daughter and one day they will bond by colonizing some brown person's home — ✡️ Evonne Schwartz 🔥 (@evonneschwart18) August 14, 2019

Several days after this, “Evonne” was on a rampage, tweeting and retweeting negative things about Sobel. Eventually, on August 16, “Evonne” took her criticism to another level by actually wishing harm to Sobel.

I hope she gets assaulted by a white man so she'll have no one to blame but her own bs — ✡️ Evonne Schwartz 🔥 (@evonneschwart18) August 17, 2019

She said this in response to Nylah Burton, a Jewish woman of color, who had been critical of Sobel and claimed she is racist.

When Sobel saw “Evonne’s” tweet to Nylah, she responded saying, “She’s [Nylah] completely silent as someone calls for my rape in the replies of her mocking me.”

But that’s not true, Burton responded to “Evonne,” chastising her for suggesting something so heinous, even in response to Sobel’s racism.

Girl wtf. Why the hell would you say something like that pic.twitter.com/7v0PgYB7aU — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) August 17, 2019

Like as a black member of the LGBTQ community, do you not see how harmful this is? Normally I would just block someone for this but like, you’re a JOC so I feel the need to engage about why what you said was harmful — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) August 17, 2019

Later that same day, the site JewishWorker.org, shared screenshots between Evonne’s account and Sobel’s showing the similarity in language.

Mighty curious how the sockpuppet calling for harm against AS is also writing her tweets pic.twitter.com/8Y8J7roYyp — דער יידישער ארבעטער (@JewishWorker) August 17, 2019

It seemed that Sobel forgot which account she was tweeting from.

The next day, the organization, If Not Now.org, which “Evonne” claimed to be a member tweeted that no one by that name “Evonne Schwartz” belonged to their membership.

You may have seen some violent, threatening tweets directed at Jewish women from someone claiming to be an INN member tweeting under the name Evonne Schwartz. We have no record of anyone by that name as a member. We unequivocally condemn their vile posts and have reported them. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 17, 2019

Eventually, Jewish worker shared that the last digits of the Twitter account associated with Evonne Schwartz and the one assigned to Ariel Sobel were the same.

It just gets more and more curious. What are the chances? Top of the below image: A screenshot of the password reset screen from the sockpuppet attacking AS, sent to us by a confidential source. Bottom: Using Google, we were able to verify AS's number ends in the same digits. pic.twitter.com/oZKnltgljb — דער יידישער ארבעטער (@JewishWorker) August 17, 2019

Jewish Worker shared that after an intensive search, they discovered that there was only one Evonne Schwartz in the entire United States. And she was a White woman living in New Jersey. A reverse Google search determined that the profile picture on Evonne’s account returned zero results. Jewish Worker concluded that it was AI generated.

After all of these discoveries were released, Sobel deleted her Twitter account. Evonne Schwartz’s remains. Through her PR representative, Sobel denied claims of creating the account to send threats to herself but has offered no other information.

Interestingly enough, while some believed that Sobel was responsible for Evonne’s account, others thought she had been set up.

But in the aftermath, Black, Jewish women have spoken out about the particularly disgusting nature of accusing a Black Jewish woman of antisemitism.

I'm tired.

What does it take for black jewish women's wellbeing to matter to some of you?

Do you know what it looks like when someone vilifies us to cause us harm & everything we are about & your consistent response is 'I hope the accused is ok?' — Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M (@BlewishAnd) August 18, 2019

My sisters' lives are not a game. It is hard enough navigating Jewish spaces. The least you could do is acknowledge us, stop focusing your energy on your feelings or oneupmanship and proactively do something that enables inclusivity of black jews going forward. — Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M (@BlewishAnd) August 18, 2019

Rebecca Pierce said,

This anti-Black (and antisemtic) sock puppet thing is part of the same trend of racist harassment where people were publishing birther conspiracy theories about JOC this past year. It’s increasingly clear there is a crisis of racism and white supremacy in the Jewish community — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) August 18, 2019

I also just want to point out the highly targeted part of this incitement, which was trying to present a Black Jewish survivor as supportive or silent on sexual violence. It wasn’t done by the sockpuppet but Ariel herself. This is literally the logic of lynch mobs. — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) August 18, 2019

Also troll accounts stay playing on people’s trauma. Ariel did something similar to me claiming I was straight when was getting harassed for tweetting about witnessing homophobic violence in Israel. The sock puppet trying to set up Nylah and Ariel screenshoting is weirdly similar — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) August 18, 2019

There is a really intentional effort to harm leftist JOC, deny our Jewishnss, and then gaslight tf out of us. Too many “allies” have been silent or actively played along, even today some of yall stay @ing victims in defense of their racist abusers. — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) August 18, 2019

Pierce also noted that the use of the name Schwartz, which is of Yiddish origin and means Black. It is often used as a racial slur when directed toward Black people.

Sobel’s name came up today because despite some pretty damning evidence connecting her to this fake account, she hasn’t suffered. She disappeared from Twitter for a couple of months but then reemerged and simply acted as if nothing had happened. There were those who didn’t believe she did it and then others who defended her actions and several organizations of continued to offer her places to share her ideas.