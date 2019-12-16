Kandi Burruss Admits Todd And Riley Have “The Weirdest” Relationship: “You Know The Kid That’s Like, ‘He Ain’t My Daddy’? She’s That Kid”

For as long as Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have been together, people have speculated about the kind of relationship he has with her daughter, Riley.

On the show, they don’t seem to have the warmest interactions, and there was that whole rumor about Todd being upset that Kandi bought Riley a $100,000 Porsche for her 16th birthday, which Kandi later admitted on the show he wasn’t happy about.

Well, on Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she made it clear that Riley and Todd have an icy relationship at times. She brought this up when speaking on Todd’s daughter Kaela, and how father and daughter can go for weeks, even in the same house, without speaking to each other. She said that Todd not only bumps heads with his firstborn, but also with Riley.

“It ain’t just Kaela. Sometimes Riley gets real attitude with him,” she said while speaking to BFF Carmon. “Todd and Riley have the weirdest relationship. She’ll come to me and be like, ‘He shouldn’t say anything about that,’ blah blah blah blah blah. You know the kid that’s like, ‘He ain’t my daddy’? She’s that kid.”

Kandi also admitted that she wishes things could have been different between herself and Kaela, too.

“I feel like Kaela and I are cool, but I definitely feel like we could be closer,” she said.

“When you come into somebody’s life when they’re like 16, 17 years old, you can’t come in like, ‘I’m yo mama [laughs].’ It doesn’t work like that.”

She said that she hasn’t wanted Kaela to feel like Riley gets special treatment while she’s left to fend for herself, but Todd doesn’t want his “birth child” spoiled.

“There are definitely times where I want to give Kaela a little bit more, but Todd will say, ‘No, because she’s in her 20s.’ He wants her to be independent,” she said. “We both have the last say so on how we handle our birth child. But when it comes to the two little ones, how is that going to work when we bump heads?”

Nevertheless, she is optimistic that she and Todd’s blended family will work out just fine, especially with the recent addition of daughter Blaze.

“This blended family stuff is tough,” she told Carmon. “With these kids, the more you get, the more chances you have of getting it right [laughs].”