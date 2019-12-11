“While You’re Pointing The Finger, There’s Three Fingers Pointing Back At You” Gammy Was Not A Fan Of The Way The Kardashians Handled The Jordyn Woods Scandal

Watching three generations of Black women sit and converse for Jada Pinkett Smith’s and Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” is such an interesting experience. You can’t help put choose one of more of the women whose viewpoint you identify the most with.

And while I’m closest in age to Willow, I often find myself identifying the most with Gammy, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada’s mother and Willow’s grandmother. She lovingly checked the Black adoptee who couldn’t connect with the Black community. And on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” Gammy shared her thoughts about the way family friend Jordyn Woods was treated and the way the Kardashian family behaved during the whole Tristan Thompson /kissing scandal.

Gammy said, “The thing that is so important to me—I don’t want to blame it on social media or anything like that but I do want to say that people pass judgment when they don’t have all the information. People get a little bit of that and just run with it.

And what I’m so happy about or proud with Jordyn is that she was able to take something that could have been disastrous—because this could have destroyed her reputation and her career. And she didn’t allow that to happen. She came in and she…

Jada: She told the story.

Gammy: Cuz what happens is, you get her story, their story and then there’s the truth. So what we hope is that, at some point in time, the truth—the whole truth actually comes out. Because there were a lot of untruths that were put out there. And one of them was about the fact that there wasn’t an apology from Jordyn. From the text messages that I saw, that is not necessarily the case. So…don’t be editing this out of the show. Because that’s important.

Jada: I hear you Gam.

Gammy: Ok, don’t make me have to come to the editing. I’m just saying. If we’re going to talk about it, then let’s be honest.

Jada: It taught me a lot just watching the whole thing and just understanding, there’s always more to the story.

Gammy: And while you’re pointing the finger, there’s three fingers pointing back at you.

Jada: Ooo

Gammy: Ok…moving on.

Gammy’s comments begin around the 21:21 mark.

After the episode with the lie detector aired, Khloe Kardashian launched another series of cryptic messages on her Instagram stories.

One which read, “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

Another one said, “Stop being so f*cking forgiving, people know exactly what the f*ck they’re doing.”

Interestingly enough Khloe’s thoughts on forgiveness only materialize after Jordyn speaks in one way or another. Meanwhile, she’s yucking it up with Tristan, the one who truly betrayed her, and accepting expensive jewelry from him.

But that wasn’t the only message, she posted. Another one read, “One month left and 2019 has taught me that anyone can switch up on you no matter the bond or history you have with that person.”

I guess rethinking her reaction, she shared another message about holding your tongue until you are healed.

Woods shared a message of her own on Instagram, shortly after Khloe did.

“I hope my ex is happy & healthy. Hope old friends who I outgrown are doing good. I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I’m ready for some serious blessings this year.”

Amen and Ashe.