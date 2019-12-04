Jason Derulo Learned That “I Really Don’t Want To Be In A Relationship” After Three-Year Courtship With Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo have been done for years, with the “No Air” singer moving on to marry and have a son with husband, Dana Isaiah. Still, people continue to ask Derulo about his ex. After dating from 2011 to 2014, the “Wiggle” crooner and new Cats star was asked what he learned from their time together, and he told the New York Post that it made him realize relationships are not for him.

“I’ve learned that I really don’t want to be in a relationship,” he said. “I don’t think it’s that time in my life. I’m so focused on my craft and my art, man, that there’s very little time to give to somebody at this point in my life. I’m very single — super single.”

After the two split, Derulo made it known in 2016 in a chat with xoNecole that he resented the way she handled their breakup publicly. She claimed they had an argument and he stopped calling her after that. When she realized he wasn’t interested in working through things, she told him to come get his things from her home, which he finally responded to do. In that chat, he objected to her account of things.

“Things could’ve been different had different choices been made from her side. I felt some kind of way because the world thought it was my fault, and I broke up with her,” he said at the time.

“So they kind of f–ked with me only from that perspective. I was really disappointed in her and how she handled it because she made people believe that it was my fault,” he added. “Like Wendy Williams asked her, ‘So we heard that he cheated, is that why you guys broke up?’ and she says, ‘No comment.’ Like what the f–k you mean no comment?!”

All that being said though, in the present day, Derulo told the Post he is happy for the new life that she has, even though the two don’t have contact and are not friendly.

“No, we’re not. But not for any particular reason,” he said. “She’s happy, she has her family — her kid and her husband — so I’m happy for her.”