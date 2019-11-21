TBT: 2004 Episode Of “That’s So Raven” Took A Dig At R. Kelly

You’d be hard-pressed to find people in the Black community who didn’t at least have an inkling about the abuse R. Kelly had been inflicting on young Black girls and women throughout his career. Still, for one reason or another, whether it was the fact that his victims were Black girls, or people felt the music was too good to let go, or R. Kelly had too much money and influence, what we knew never resulted in any punishment for the singer. In fact, with the exception of a Dave Chappelle skit and the pornographic video that hit the streets, people rarely spoke about R. Kelly’s problem with any significance.

But apparently, there were pockets. With the launch of the Disney + streaming service, folks have access to virtually every movie and television show Disney has produced. And that includes the hit show, “That’s So Raven.”

One Twitter user found that someone did R. Kelly’s pedophilia during an episode of the show.

According to Shadow and Act, this episode, “There Goes The Bride” from season 2 of the show features Raven Baxter (Raven Symone) convinced that her boyfriend Devon is wearing a wedding ring. You know Raven’s visions only told half-truths. After a series of events, Raven ends up wearing a bridal gown and walks down the aisle to Devon’s father. At the altar, she tells the father, “I’m in love with your son.” The audience gasps. Still covered under a veil, she reassures them, ‘It’s okay guys I’m only 15.”

Then someone in the audience—someone who sounds a lot like Eddie (Orlando Brown) says, “Who is this, R. Kelly?”

In season 2 episode 21 of That’s So Raven I never realized someone in the crowd said “who is this R. Kelly?” When Raven said she was 15 pic.twitter.com/9LZRkm9UXn — Trin (@_trinityyj) November 18, 2019

Whew chillay.

The comment was made so quietly that I doubt anyone at Disney even recognized what was going on. If they did I’m surprised they left this in there.

Thankfully, the jokes about R. Kelly’s sexual abuse and perversion have resulted in real action. The docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” which aired on Lifetime ultimately caused prosecutors and the public at large to take the accusations against the singer seriously. Thankfully, the series resulted in Kelly being arrested. He is still behind bars awaiting his trial.