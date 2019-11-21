Megan Thee Stallion Denies Pulling The Trigga With Trey Songz: “Why Ya’ll Want Me To Be A ‘Hoe’ So Bad?”

People seem to be preoccupied with Megan The Stallion’s love life after the resident hot girl was spotted with R&B crooner Trey Songz during his 34th birthday celebration on Wednesday night.

Videos of the two circulated on social media showing them at a private dinner celebration and enjoying themselves in the club with friends.

Questions surrounding the nature of their relationship began after Trey and Jordyn Woods popped up in one Meg’s Instastories during Halloween.

Social media users are now insinuating that Meg needs to scale back on her “body count,” a social euphemism for people who keep track of how many sexual partners they’ve had. The Houston rapper has only publicly acknowledged one romantic relationship and was previously linked with Tennessee rapper Moneybagg Yo.

And as we know, any celebrity woman who enjoys sex and has full autonomy over her body is immediately romantically linked to a man if she’s seen standing near him or adjacent. Meg’s frustration with everyone wondering who’s in her panties was made evident after multiple people kept inquiring about several different men, recently including Tristan Thompson, all of whom Meg denied.

One person tweeted her, “So was it worth it? What Trigga hitting for sis?,” to which she responded, “I ain’t hit so idk lol.”

I ain’t hit so idk lol https://t.co/4DKsDJWE1n — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

She then retweeted a message kindly asking everyone to stay out of her business.

Let's play the stop trying to add men to @theestallion body count challenge. PS: If you pre-order the shes not beefing with anybody edition itll come with free happiness and a jealous free social life. pic.twitter.com/PwysqPgWt1 — ♉ 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@randyesque) November 21, 2019

And sealed it with a perfect overlapping response. “Why ya’ll want me to be a “hoe” so bad? Lol I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about all that other s–t is RUMORS/LIES…I ain’t addressing s–t else bye,” she wrote.

Why y’all want me to be a “hoe” so bad ? Lol I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that other shit is RUMORS/LIES … I ain’t addressing shit else bye 😂 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

Trey has been flirting with Houston rapper since March during the rise of her single “Big Ole Freak.” “Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture,” he wrote. Meg commonly refers to herself as a “stallion” or “stalli” because of her statuesque figure.

Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 28, 2019

But Meg decided to play the game and responded, “Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me,” to which he replied, “Lemme see sumn right quick…”

🤣🤣 lemme see sumn right quick… — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 28, 2019

Either way, whether they’re just friends or more than that, it’s really no one’s concern. And like everything else, folks need to apply that same energy to some of these male celebs who discard and dishonor women at a moments notice.