Male Coach From “Bring It” Arrested For Raping Teenage Boy, Exposing Him To HIV

John Conner III, the dance teacher known as one of the competing coaches on Lifetime’s “Bring It,” has pled guilty to raping a teenage boy he was instructing.

According to The New York Post Conner, now 30-years-old, was 26 when he met a 16-year-old boy on social media in 2015. Later Conner met the teenager in person, where they had unprotected sex in Conner’s car.

Gossip On This reports that Conner and the boy had exchanged text messages containing nudes photos and discussing sexual activity. Conner had been diagnosed with HIV in 2012 but failed to disclose his status to the teenager.

The boy eventually joined Conner’s dance team, The Infamous Dancerettes. Eventually, the teen learned from another source that Conner was HIV positive.

Eventually, the teenager told his parents about the sexual interactions he shared with Conner. He told them he needed to go to the doctor to be tested. The results confirmed that the teenage boy was also HIV positive.

Conner was arrested in September 2016 and charged with criminal exposure of HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Conner’s trial was set to begin this week but he pled guilty in order to avoid it. He has two additional cases with similar cases pending involving people who are 17 and 24-years-old.

Conner is set to be sentenced on December 20.