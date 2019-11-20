Model Slick Woods Reveals She’s Undergoing Chemotherapy

Model Slick Woods is known for her bold, unbothered personality, and the 23-year-old is relying on that to help her courageously get through a present crisis: illness.

Woods shared a photo of herself with boyfriend and Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Micky Munday and friends on Tuesday. She looks up and sticks her tongue out. In the caption for the image, she, out of the blue, brings up that she’s undergoing chemotherapy but isn’t letting it get her down. She’s, instead, looking on the bright side of things.

“How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it,” she wrote. “#atleastimalreadybald”

While fans questioned her about what was going on, famous friends and loved ones showered the model with words of encouragement.

Taraji P. Henson wrote, “You are already on the other side of this heathy [sic] and strong like it never happened. I adore you,” while her partner Micky Munday said, “u got this.” Woods responded to friends who shared similar sentiments by writing, “we always Gucci right.”

It’s unclear what Woods’s illness is. Chemotherapy treatment is most often used as a way to take care of fast-growing cancerous cells, to shrink tumors ahead of surgery, and to help with any signs or symptoms that could be linked to cancer. However, chemotherapy is also used for other serious conditions that are not cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, chemotherapy is a method of treatment to help prepare people with diseases impacting bone marrow before they undergo a transplant. They also noted that chemotherapy drugs, when taken in lower doses, can help one deal with diseases that affect the immune system, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

All that being said, Woods hasn’t publicly identified what health issue she’s facing, though she’s gone public with the treatment she’s undergoing, but we’re hoping that treatment will be speedy and successful for the model and mom.