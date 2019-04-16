Charlamagne Says Kevin Hunter Reignited Old Rape Allegation To Defame Him

Earlier this month, before we knew that Wendy Williams was in the process of separating from her husband Kevin Hunter, her former colleague, Charlamagne tha God, spoke about not only his concern for Williams but the insight he had on her husband.

Charlamagne knew Hunter when he first met his longtime mistress. He shared some other salacious details about Hunter’s character and then he said, mysteriously, “And trust me, it’s a lot more to m*thaf*ckin’ come. I keep tellin y’all, I know what you did last summer, Kevin. You, Phillip Jordan, Danny, and Sharina Hudson and one thing you can’t escape is karma.”

Today, on “The Breakfast Club,” during Angela Yee’s Rumor Report segment, Charlamagne shared what it was that Hunter did.

Since Charlamagne offered this insight, a young man by the name of Aveon Falstar has come forward. Aveon, a singer, was signed to Hunter’s management company. But he shared that their relationship went from professional to sexual.

According to Bossip, Hunter denied the claims. And we’ll likely never know the truth about that. But Aveon also shared Hunter’s issue with Charlamagne.

Angela: The reason that some of these previous allegations have been exposed—there were some rape allegations against you—was because Kevin Hunter was behind that trying to harm you.

Charlamagne: Well, for the record, when I said ‘I know what you did last summer, this is what I was referring to.’

Falstar shared that Hunter attempted to defame and discredit Charlamagne with this old allegation because of some issue Nikki [aka Sharina, the mistress] had with Charlamagne. Falstar said when he asked Hunter why he was doing this, he responded: “Sometimes you just gotta do stuff for the family, man.”

Charlamagne: One thing that man said that that’s true, not completely true is that I didn’t sue Kevin Hunter and Danny but my lawyers did serve Kelvin Hunter and Danny cease and desist because I was alerted to the fact that they were allegedly behind that smear campaign labeling me as a rapist…I’ve known this since last July. I’ve always spoken about the criminal sexual conduct charge I caught in 2001. Even wrote about it in my first book Black Privilege. But I’ve always been vocal about the fact that I took a DNA test and my DNA was not found in that young woman’s rape kit.

You can listen to this full story in the video below.