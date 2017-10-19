Keyshia Ka’oir Takes Break From Honeymoon To Finally Address Rumors She Has “Three Kids In Jamaica”

After getting married on Tuesday, rapper Gucci Mane and his new bride, Keyshia Ka’oir, should be on cloud nine and somewhere enjoying their honeymoon. But Mrs. Davis decided to take a break from the love and celebration to clear up rumors that have been floating around about her for some time. One of them includes the story that Ka’oir has multiple children she isn’t taking care of while she’s living her best life with Gucci in Atlanta.

Her decision to address the rumors came after a woman claiming to be Ka’oir’s sister posted a somber congratulatory message to her on Instagram, sad that the 32-year-old said “I do” without inviting her:

That message spread quickly and ended up being part of the “Hot Topics” on The Wendy Williams Show today. With this story of Ka’oir having a whole other life she left behind gaining legs, she decided she’d had enough and attempted to clear things up on Twitter.

I DO NOT HAVE THREE KIDS IN JAMAICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) October 19, 2017

I DO NOT HAVE A SISTER !!! I'M THE ONLY GIRL! I HAVE 3 BROTHERS & ONE IS DEAD! — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) October 19, 2017

Unfortunately though, people have already started poking holes in her statements. They’ve pointed out that she doesn’t say for a fact that she doesn’t have multiple kids — just not three residing in Jamaica.

The rumors about her, and about her relationship with Gucci, seemed to get pretty strong last year, as people also claimed that Gucci has a child you don’t see. The latter actually turned out to be true. He revealed in his recent book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, that he does have a 10-year-old son. But there has been no real proof of these alleged three kids Keyshia is said to have. Whatever the truth is, maybe she’ll address it fully at a later date — preferably after she’s settled into married life. Or maybe she won’t, considering it’s no one’s business anyway.