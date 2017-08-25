Usher Finally Responds To Herpes Lawsuit, Claims The Woman Assumed The Risk By Having Unprotected Sex

Getty Images

It’s been about a month since we first learned that not only did Usher have herpes, he knowingly spread it to another woman. From there several people have come forward, including at least one man, claiming Usher infected them too.

We knew there was some credibility to the original claim because not only was there a settlement, there were documents claiming that Usher apologized for exposing her to the disease and he vowed to take care of it.

In the time since the news broke, Usher has been silent. There were reports denying he slept with his most famous accuser Quantasia Sharpton, but other than that, nothing.

Until now.

According to TMZ, Usher has responded to the lawsuit from one of his accusers. This particular lawsuit from a woman in Georgia who says Usher gave her herpes back in April.

She’s requesting $20 million.

In legal documents, Usher claims that the woman’s lawsuit says nothing about the woman being tested prior to sleeping with Usher. He claims, “a previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

The papers claim the woman could have contracted herpes after the two had sex.

He took it a step further saying that the woman assumed the risk of getting herpes by engaging in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

No word about the risk Usher assumed being a man of means choosing to have unprotected sex when he had an STI.

We know what it is at this point. But in case you questioned the notion that Usher had herpes, his response to the lawsuit did not argue that Usher couldn’t have been the one to give the woman herpes.

Usher’s lawyer noted that his accuser filed the lawsuit under a pseudonym and claimed that such a precaution wasn’t necessary.

The lawyer also asked the judge to throw the lawsuit out.