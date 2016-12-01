Celebrity Women Who Waited For Marriage To Have Sex

1 of 10

After revealing that Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is a virgin, some readers debated whether or not it was appropriate for the 32-year-old beauty to share that information. But Orji isn’t the first woman in Hollywood who was both comfortable and proud enough to share their choice to maintain their virginity until marriage with the public. Yvonne Orji As for Orji, she talked to Vulture about what it’s like to be a virgin and have to film sex scenes for her hit HBO comedy: “We found a middle ground where you’ll see I have my clothes on for the most part,” she said. “It’s funny — because I haven’t had sex before, there were technical things they thought they had to teach me. But as a woman, you’re in tune with your sexuality. And I’ve seen movies! I’m not a prude. I didn’t grow up in an Amish land with no TVs. So I was like, ‘Hey, I’m familiar with how this works. I’m just not engaging in it.’ It was just a matter of making it realistic.”

Adriana Lima The famous Victoria’s Secret model may be known for showcasing seductive lingerie, but she revealed in a 2006 GQ interview that because of her strong faith, she was a staunch believer that “sex is just for after marriage.” When asked if she was worried about men who may want to date her not being okay with waiting, she had zero f–ks to give. “I don’t care,” she said. “They have to respect that this is my choice. If there’s no respect, that means they don’t want me.” She married basketball player Marko Jarić in 2009. They officially divorced this year.

Lolo Jones As Jones told HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in 2012 about her virginity, it hasn’t been easy to keep. “It’s just something, a gift I want to give my husband,” she said. “But please understand that this journey has been hard. There are virgins out there and I’m going to let them know, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics, harder than graduating from college has been staying a virgin before marriage.”

Leelee Sobieski The actress maintained her virginity until she married her husband, Adam Kimmel, in 2009. “I guess 26 is kind of old to lose your virginity, but it was important to me that I remained a virgin until after I was married,’ she shared with Access Hollywood. “It wasn’t for any religious reasons or anything like that, but simply because, to me, my virginity was the most precious gift that I could ever give to a man, and I wanted to be sure I was giving it to the right man.”

Julianne Hough The dancing machine told CosmoGirl! in 2008 that she was very serious about waiting for marriage when she was 19. Now 28, Hough is currently engaged to Brooks Laich. “I want to be with that special person,” she said. “I think [the choice] to have sex before marriage is an individual one, but if you’re just with one person, it’s only for one good reason, and [waiting to have sex] will strengthen that relationship. I’m not trying to preach consequences here, but I think when you say no, down the line it will be a better decision.”

Sherri Shepherd Shepherd reportedly waited until she was married, both times (to Jeff Tarpley in 2001 and Lamar Sally in 2011), to have sex. She even stood up for Lolo Jones when people had so much to say about her virginity reveal. “I think it’s great that she’s sticking to her values and wants to be a virgin,” Shepherd said. “Nobody applauds anybody sticking to their values, but when they mess up, they go ‘Where’s your values?'”

Jessica Simpson Simpson was proud to let the world know she was waiting until she married Nick Lachey to lose her virginity. They married in 2002. “It was the most amazing moment of my life, she said. “I’m so lucky I didn’t lose my virginity in the back of a Jeep or something. Instead, I had this amazing, elaborate wedding and I topped it off with that.” Sadly, the pair officially divorced in 2006.

Tamera Mowry-Housley “I don’t know how to explain this. I’m religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity,” Mowry-Housley shared with Hot 97 in 2013. She lost her virginity to Adam Housley, who was her boyfriend at the time. When she felt bad about her decision, she chose not to have sex with him again until marriage. “You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married.” The pair said “I do” in 2011.

Kathie Lee Gifford The talk show host shared in her autobiography I Can’t Believe I Said That! that she didn’t have sex until she was 22 and married her ex-husband, Paul Johnson. They wed in 1976. She called herself the “Last Hollywood Virgin.” When they finally got down to business, she revealed that it wasn’t a mind-blowing experience. “It was, like, YABBA-DABBA-DOO! I lost every inhibition I’d ever had,” she wrote. “It was time for candles and romance, time to boogie and swing from the chandeliers. And yet we just couldn’t seem to get relaxed with each other.” They divorced in 1983.