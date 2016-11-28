9 Signs Of A Bored Man Who’s Wasting Your Time

1 of 10

#WasteHerTime2016 was a brutally honest and slightly hilarious hashtag that started trending earlier this year about all the ways men feign interest in women and leave them high and dry in the end. And just in case you forgot, it’s still 2016 and men are still out here wasting time. Rather than declare all men selfish little evil creatures with no regard for women’s feelings, I’ve come to the conclusion most men are just bored. And what’s men’s number one cure for boredom? Women. Hence the titillating texts and pretend propositions we randomly find ourselves on the receiving end of that leave us confused when none of the things discussed come to pass. If you’re still getting got by men with too much time on their hands, look out for these signs of a man who just wants to waste your time.

His initial conversation is filled with sexual innuendo Any man with a decent amount of sense who wants to do more than have sex with you wouldn’t dare bring up sex — or anything related to it — in your initial conversation. If ol’ boy claims he’s really into you, but all he talks about is wanting to get inside of you, recognize his true intent is revealed in the latter.

His calls are more like check-ins than conversations Ever deal with a guy whose phone calls are like this? “Hey just called to say hello” “Everything good?” “Okay cool. I’ll check in with you later.” These conversations are like the kind you have with your grandparents just so you can say you called. He’s not trying to get to know you. He’s trying to get you to think he wants to get to know you.

His texts are routine rather than romantic “Good morning beautiful. Have a good day” “Hey beautiful. How was your day?” “Have a good night beautiful.” If you’re not getting past these make-her-think-you-care text staples he doesn’t care. He just wants a touch of female interaction. Shutterstock

Shutterstock It takes more than 2 weeks for him to set up a date We’re busy people. It takes real rearranging to find free time to schedule a new person into your social calendar. But if it takes more than 2 weeks — pre-planned vacations withstanding — he’s not all that eager to see you. In fact, he may not want to see you at all. Texting during his bored time is enough to tie him over.

He asks to come see you rather than take you out “Can I come by and see you?” is code for “Can I sleep with you tonight?” or at least a clear sign he’s going to try to. Even if he claims he just wants to “chill” or “watch a movie,” that’s not even remotely close to asking you out on a real date.

He flakes on pseudo plans We can respect a man who tells us he might be able to do something with you but can’t completely commit at the moment. The problem occurs when he never circles back to tell you he can’t actually hang out and then he never brings up the pseudo plans again, as if you never discussed the possibility.

He’s never doing anything when you text him but he’s too busy to see you “What you doing?” “Nothing?” “Wanna see a movie?” “Oh I can’t. I gotta (insert random activity he has no intention of completing).” If this happens more than once and he never suggests an alternative date he’s wasting your time.

He watches your snaps but doesn’t text back He likes looking at you. He doesn’t want to actually have to answer to you (in more ways than one).