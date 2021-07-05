While we celebrate America’s Independence on the Fourth, we also wish these celebs born in July a very Happy Birthday.

WENN

Wendy Williams

Some women have been known to lie about their age but Wendy Williams has been forthcoming with every aspect about her personal life and age is no exception. Celebrating her 50th birthday on July 18, Williams will be checking off something on her bucket list that she’s never done but always wanted to do. The talk show host will step outside of her comfort zone and perform a 70-minute stand-up routine. Making her comedic debut at The Venetian in Las Vegas, “The Perfect Shade Of Stand Up” will feature an all-female cast that includes Joy Behar and Lisa Lampanelli.