Love Him With Caution: 14 Reasons Your Guard Should Be Up When Dating Him

Relationships would be so much easier if we could trust our intuition and then actually make moves according to what it’s telling us. Unfortunately that’s too much like right. There are times when we get immediate red flags telling us to stay away from a guy; but then there are other instances when our intuition isn’t so clear and concise and we can’t decide if his actions are deal breakers or something we can really deal with. In situations like these 14 scenarios you should at least proceed with caution. He Admits He’s Been Hurt Before Usually guys aren’t one to talk about their feelings, especially in the beginning. If he freely tells you about a previous relationship, chances are it’s on his mind and possibly still in his heart, meaning he may not be over it. Clearly this isn’t a deal breaker, we’ve all been hurt before, but signs he isn’t over his ex are definitely something to look out for. Make sure he also isn’t emotionally manipulating you and using his past as an excuse for why he can’t do right in the present.

He Says He Likes To Take Things Slow I know you’re probably thinking that this is a good thing; but sometimes when a man says this he’s not necessarily talking about sex but a relationship. And while I am an advocate for not rushing into anything, it may be a good idea to clarify what his idea of “rushing” or “taking it slow” is. You may be taking it slow for years and end of in one of those “we’ve been together for 10 years and he still hasn’t proposed” situations.

He Has Children For many women, especially after they reach a certain age, dating a man with a child isn’t a deal breaker. I’m not saying that it should be; I am, however, acknowledging that it can come with it’s own set of problems. Sometimes it’s not that he has drama with his child’s mother but instead that he will be often be away on daddy duty or taking family trips with his ex and child. Proceed with caution.

He Has A “Friend” Most guys you meet are conversing with other women point blank period. But before you fall head over heels, find out what the extent of these other relationships. If he says he has a friend, that could be a lot more serious than just dating. Why? Well, because he singled one girl out.

He’s In Between Jobs Most men pride themselves on stability. If he’s looking for a job, a place to live, or any other thing that men consider important to their definition of stable, date him with caution. For some men, relationships are the last thing on their minds when they don’t consider themselves together.

He’s Having Financial Issues This is plenty self-explanatory but not for the reason you may be thinking. Just because he can’t take you to dinner, doesn’t mean you have to diss him completely. However, if his financial situation affects him more than it does you, then allow him space, if needed, to get his money up before you get too serious.

He’s Newly Single If he and his girl broke up within the last five or six months, be careful. You don’t have to stay away from every man because he had a girlfriend in the past year, but just make sure you’re not a rebound chick.

He Stays In Touch With His Exes No one really wants a man who has a hit out on his head from his exes due to his bad behavior, but you don’t necessarily want them to be besties either. His friendships with his past girlfriends could be platonic but it’s important to remember that they were once an item.

He Expresses His Emotions Too Soon Some women can’t stand a man who won’t open up easily. Other women, like me, can’t deal with a man who expresses himself too soon. If he’s telling you he misses you a day after you meet, either he’s overly affectionate (scary) or he’s trying to run game.

He’s Indecisive About Small Things He can’t decide what to wear. One minute he wants to eat Thai, the next it’s soul food. While this may seem like it’s no big deal, it’s at least worth a bit of your attention. If he can’t make make up his mind regarding small matters, make sure he doesn’t possess the same trait when it comes to major issues, like the state of your relationship.

He Prefers To Text Instead Of Call Maybe I’m old-fashion but nothing beats a phone call or face-to-face conversation when you’re getting to know someone. If your new guy feels differently, then maybe he’s like most guys and doesn’t like talking on the phone. Or maybe he can’t talk on the phone because of his wife and kids. Just saying.

He Doesn’t Have Any Friends Beware of a loner. If he doesn’t have anyone in his life when you meet him, there could be a reason. Either he just doesn’t have luck with friendships or he doesn’t value them. Whatever the reason, you never want to be the “only” person someone has in their lives. It’s too much pressure that could eventually affect the relationship.

He’s Moody This seems similar to being indecisive, but it’s a bit different. If he’s happy one minute then down in the dumps the next, this could be a sign of emotional instability. Maybe he’s just having a tough week and he his moods will soon stabilize. For this reason, it’s not a deal-breaker; but be careful and mindful of how long this moodiness lasts.