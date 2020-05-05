Take Our 2020 She Tried It! Melanin Awards Survey!

Source: MadameNoire / iOne Digital

The She Tried It! Melanin Awards are back and we need your help! Last year, we launched our first-ever comprehensive list of the best in beauty for Black women and we need your input to do it again for 2020.

Our list highlights the best hair, nail, skincare, and makeup brands for Black women, based on products that have been tried by our editors and co-signed by our readers. That’s where you come into play.

We need you to take the short survey below, letting us know which brands and products are your go-tos for nude polish, or a bright red lip, or your wash day twist out. After we have all of the results, we’ll compile a list of the award-winning items to share with you so you can take the guessing game out of your shopping experience and purchase the products your brown girlfriends all around the world love and recommend.

And don’t think we’re asking you to help us out for nothing. When you take the survey, you’ll be entered into our contest for a chance to win winning items from our second annual She Tried It! Melanin Awards.

To get started, click on the link below and let us know what products you use to stay looking your beautiful selves.