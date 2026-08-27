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Liris Crosse Slams 'Project Runway' Cord Dress

‘I Could Not Stop Crying’ — Liris Crosse Slams ‘Project Runway’ Designer For Putting Her In A 50-Pound Disaster Dress That Failed Her Curves

Liris reveals what viewers missed during the unconventional materials challenge.

Published on August 27, 2026
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\"Swagger\" New York Premiere
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Liris Crosse can sell almost anything on a runway. She’s one of the most recognizable models in the industry; she can be found on your favorite sitcoms, and the DMV native is an entrepreneur, author, and influencer.

But even one of fashion’s fiercest could not save the pile of spray-painted cords that Season 22 Project Runway designer Bryan Barrientos sent her out in. If you haven’t heard what happened, let’s get you caught up on the show’s recent tea.  

(Attention: Spoilers ahead.)

RELATED CONTENT: Fatphobia Or Fashion Critique? Liris Crosse Slams ‘Project Runway’ Judge Law Roach For ‘Nigerian Auntie’ Diss — ‘My Titties Are Fine!’

So What Exactly Happened Between Liris Crosse, Bryan Barrientos, & Spray-Painted Cords?

On the latest August 20 episode of Project Runway – “Battle of the Seasons” – remaining designers faced the show’s signature Unconventional Materials challenge. They had to turn discarded scraps like wires, metals, iPods, and plastics into fashion while competing against designers from Season 21.

These unexpected materials make Project Runway what it is. They also make fashion exciting. You have to make it work.

Bryan designed for Liris, entering the challenge with immunity. Early on, he admitted that working with unexpected materials sat outside his comfort zone. That became clear to everyone by the end of the show.

Bryan moved from bubble wrap to rubber cords and packing tape without developing a strong design. Nothing really worked.

His fellow designers questioned his choices before Liris reached the runway. (Some questioned whether immunity made him too comfortable.)

Show mentor Christian Siriano gave him feedback to help the design – though he didn’t take it – throughout the challenge. Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Nina Garcia and guest judge Iman also had nothing positive to say once the runway started.

And Liris spoke up for herself, suggesting he do something different. It’s no surprise that Bryan ended up in the bottom at the close of the show.

Fan reaction to the episode was swift – and quite funny. Viewers remain confused about the design, questioning Bryan’s talent while offering nothing but love and support for Liris. They jumped into her comment section – and as soon as she had time, she answered the messages with her own response.

Liris Crosse Drops A Tell-All Video On The Recent Project Runway Episode, Breaks Her Silence

On August 24, Liris dropped a YouTube video revealing what viewers missed. She spoke about wet spray paint, an at least 50-pound garment and crying backstage before the runway presentation.

She also shared that she wore four-to-five-inch heels for the segment.

“The spray paint was not finished drying,” Liris said in her video.

Production assistants rested the hanging cords on chairs and stands backstage to relieve some of the pressure. The cords still hung too low during her walk and caused her to slip twice.

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She also explained the expression viewers saw on her face.

“I was crying, and for a while I could not stop crying because I just felt so defeated,” she said. Liris understood how the dress could affect curvy women watching from home. She has spent years proving that designers can create beautiful fashion for fuller bodies.

“I represent for them,” Liris explained. “I also represent for change in the fashion industry.”

Liris Crosse Deserved Better. Period.

Liris is one of the most recognizable plus-size models working today. She also became the first plus-size model to win Project Runway’s model competition during Season 16.

We know Liris can give the girls a look. She wasn’t the problem.

Bryan failed to create a dress that celebrated Liris’ body or showed what she could do. Yet he still described the look as “spectacular.”

Liris had one response: “How?” Same, Sis. Same.

RELATED CONTENT: 19 OG Black Plus-Size Models & Influencers Still Doing It Big

Related Tags

Bryan Barrientos Heidi Klum Law Roach Liris Crosse Nina Garcia Project Runway
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