Coco Gauff Is Collecting Trophies Like They’re Accessories — Makes History With All-American Cincinnati Open Final Victory

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Seeing Black girls win, both literally and figuratively, will always make us smile. And that is exactly what we have been doing all Sunday (August 23).

Coco Gauff claimed her second Cincinnati Open title after defeating Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4 on August 23. The all-American final marked the first women’s championship match between two U.S. players at the tournament since 1970.

Coco jumped ahead 5-0 during the opening set and never gave Jessica enough room to recover. She closed the match with a break, securing her 12th career singles title.

The victory also made Coco a two-time Cincinnati champion. She first won the tournament in 2023 at age 19, becoming its youngest women’s champion.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘There’s No Right Or Wrong Way To Be A Black Woman In This Sport’ – Coco Gauff Talks Representation In Tennis