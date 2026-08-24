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Coco Gauff Wins Another Cincinnati Open Title

Coco Gauff Is Collecting Trophies Like They’re Accessories — Makes History With All-American Cincinnati Open Final Victory

The victory also made Coco a two-time Cincinnati champion. She first won the tournament in 2023 at age 19, becoming its youngest women’s champion.

Published on August 24, 2026
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Cincinnati Open 2026 - Final Day
Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Seeing Black girls win, both literally and figuratively, will always make us smile. And that is exactly what we have been doing all Sunday (August 23).

Coco Gauff claimed her second Cincinnati Open title after defeating Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4 on August 23. The all-American final marked the first women’s championship match between two U.S. players at the tournament since 1970.

Coco jumped ahead 5-0 during the opening set and never gave Jessica enough room to recover. She closed the match with a break, securing her 12th career singles title.

The victory also made Coco a two-time Cincinnati champion. She first won the tournament in 2023 at age 19, becoming its youngest women’s champion.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘There’s No Right Or Wrong Way To Be A Black Woman In This Sport’ – Coco Gauff Talks Representation In Tennis

Social media lit up with congratulatory posts, match highlights, and pictures of Coco hugging the Rookwood Cup. We love to see it.

Coco Gauff Served In Powder Blue, Next Up The U.S. Open

Coco took the court in a custom powder-blue New Balance set. Her sleeveless top featured a fitted shape, while her pleated mini skirt brought movement to every sprint and swing. She finished the outfit with a matching headband, white wristbands and white-and-blue tennis shoes.

Her recent color-coordinated outfit makes sense given her growing influence in fashion.

In April, Coco appeared in a Miu Miu campaign for the luxury brand’s Vivant leather bag. She posed in a red polo, navy technical skirt and her natural 4C hair.

Some social media users criticized her appearance, and Coco addressed them directly. She defended her hair and reminded young Black girls that their natural texture deserves space everywhere, including luxury fashion campaigns.

Coco made her point clear. Her 4C hair belongs on the court, in luxury campaigns and anywhere else she chooses to wear it.

Coco continues to earn her place among the biggest names in American tennis. Coco will head to New York next for the U.S. Open, where she won her first Grand Slam singles title in 2023. With this Cincinnati victory under her belt, even more eyes will be on her and cheering her on.

We are rooting for everybody Black, especially Black women who keep changing the game and the conversation. Let’s go, Coco.

RELATED CONTENT: Tennis Phenom CoCo Gauff’s 10 Most Outstanding Moments On The Court

Related Tags

athletes Cincinnati Open coco gauff Jessica Pegula Miu Miu tennis U.S. Open
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