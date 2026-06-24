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Nipplegasms 101: Unlock Your Next Mind-Blowing Orgasm

Wait, You Can Orgasm From That? The ‘Nipplegasm’ Is Real—And Experts Say It Can Feel Like A Full-Body Explosion

Unlock the secret to mind-blowing nipple orgasms with these expert tips and techniques.

Published on June 24, 2026
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African American Couple at Beach
Source: joebelanger / Getty

Have you ever had a nipple orgasm or a nipplegasm? Well, it’s possible and it can happen through a variety of steamy techniques. According to Healthline, nipple orgasms can occur because this sensitive area contains hundreds of nerve endings, that when stimulated, send pleasure signals to “the same part of the brain activated by vaginal or clitoral stimulation.” This area is called the genital sensory cortex.  

What does a nipple orgasm feel like?

When those pleasure signals hit, it could trigger an incredible orgasm, which many people describe as a slow building sensation that eventually explodes as stimulation ramps up. It can creep up slowly, spreading throughout the body in waves or resulting in a sudden explosion. For example, during an 2024 interview with the Guardian, one person described the sensation of a nipple orgasm as something close to “a lightning flash,” but with a “very warm and sustained” finish.  Adding to the excitement, hormonal changes can also increase the sensitivity around the nipples, which can lead to a heightened sense of arousal when stimulated.

RELATED CONTENT: Introducing Temperature Play —The Fun And Exciting Way To Heat Up The Bedroom

How can you achieve a nipple orgasm?

Having a nipple orgasm can be achieved through different techniques. You can encourage your partner to slowly stroke the area or lick if you prefer. Pinching, twisting, or using temperature play like ice or your partner’s warm breath can add another layer of pleasure and stimulation to the nipples. Now, don’t get discouraged if you can’t achieve a nipple orgasm right away. According to tantric practitioner Tuğçe Balik, people find that one nipple might be more sensitive than the other, which can slow down those explosive results you’re looking for. Patience and finding what lights up the area is key — and that might take some time.

African American Couple Embracing
Source: joebelanger / Getty

“It’s really hard to say how long it will take,” Balik told the Guardian in 2024. “For some people it might be the first try, for some it might be the 50th.”

Dr. Nan Wise, a psychotherapist, echoed similar advice. She explained that incorporating “touch plus imagery,” into the bedroom can be a great way to stimulate pleasure in the nipples. It “involves gently touching your body sensually without trying to masturbate, then alternating between touching and just imagining the feeling of that touch,” she shared to the outlet. 

This practice helps build a stronger mind–body connection, allowing you to become more aware of physical sensations and respond to them more fully. With continued practice, it can improve body awareness and deepen your overall experience of pleasure.

RELATED CONTENT: From Edging To Pegging — The Kinkiest Bedroom Habits By Zodiac Sign

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