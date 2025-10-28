Danity Kane Announces Reunion — Will Dawn Richards Return For Mysterious ‘UnTold Chapter’ Tour?

Entertainment News

Danity Kane Announces ‘UnTold Chapter’ Tour – With 3 Members

The “Show Stopper” and “Damaged” hitmakers are touring this winter

Published on October 28, 2025

Danity Kane for Dollhouse
Source: WWD / Getty

Get your first-aid kit handy — Danity Kane are back! The platinum-selling girl group recently announced their UnTold Chapter Tour. “This isn’t a comeback. It’s a revelation,” the band expressed ahead of the anticipated nostalgic event. What’s more, the group lineup will be a secret reveal on tour. “Three voices from one of the most iconic girl groups of the 21st century are stepping back onto the stage together,” Danity Kane captioned the promo flyer on Instagram featuring a trio of silhouettes. “Which three? That’s the mystery. And it’s part of the fire that has fans and critics buzzing,” the band added.

Which Danity Kane members are returning to the stage?

Of course, Danity Kane originally had five members: Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, D. Woods, Shannon Bex, and Aundrea Fimbres. Woods exited the group in 2008, while Richard and Fimbres left in 2014. It’s still unconfirmed who the three touring leading ladies will be. However, according to VIBE, Richard will not be a part of the onstage reunion. “I am not a part of this. I have not heard about nor knew about it. Sending everyone love,” the former band member responded to a fan earlier this month.

Danity Kane’s fandom after ‘Making the Band’

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the famed girl group. Danity Kane rose to fame in 2005, following their formation on season three of Diddy’s Making The Band series. The beloved girl group was signed to his label Bad Boy Records. Danity Kane is the first female group to have two consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Known for hits like “Show Stopper,” the group’s self-titled debut is certified Platinum. The forthcoming tour announcement comes after Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Richard, O’Day and Woods all spoke out against Diddy amid the criminal case. Moreover, Richard testified at the federal court trial. Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months on Oct. 3.  

Fans react to Danity Kane’s upcoming tour

Unsurprisingly,  the internet wanted to know who all gon’ be there?, referring to the soon-to-be revealed touring group members. “So basically they think this is the masked singer…”, LA-based singer-songwriter and content creator Isaiah Jay jokingly exclaimed. “…From the silhouette it look like Andrea, Aubrey and Shannon,” he added. While it has already been confirmed that Richard will not participate in the reunion tour; it is unclear if Woods will be participating at all. “I definitely would like all members to attend,” a fellow fan commented on Jay’s reaction video. Fan reactions have been split between excitement and skepticism. Dainty Kane’s initial tour announcement received over 27,000 likes and around 2,600 comments on Instagram. 

Tickets for the ‘UnTold Chapter Tour’ are on sale now. 

The multi-city UnTold Chapter Tour kicks off Dec. 9 at August Hall in San Francisco, CA and wraps up Dec. 19 at Webster Hall in New York City. Danity Kane last performed together at Irving Plaza in New York back in 2019. Danity Kane’s last album, DK3, was released in 2014, and their latest single, “New Kings,” dropped in 2020. Fans can purchase tickets, including VIP packages, for the upcoming tour on the band’s website danitykane.com

