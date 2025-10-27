1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty When Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre first went Instagram official, it sparked a lot of whispers and confusion. They shared multiple pictures together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, but some overlooked that. It was the black-and-white photos they both shared in March that had people talking. Dressed in formal attire, they looked like Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the images, but still didn’t exactly come off as a couple. According to the caption, they took these during Oscars’ night, but people couldn’t figure out what it meant. Some thought it was potentially PR for an upcoming film they may have had. Others were unsure all the way around, but were still intrigued. As their relationship has continued, it’s become more and more apparent that these two aren’t just a couple, they are smitten with each other. Here are seven cute moments from their relationship so far. RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Says Aaron Pierre Handles Her ‘Like A Cup Of Tea’—And We’re Sipping Every Drop

1. Aaron Thanking Teyana For His Surprise Birthday Party One of the earliest times, it became evident that these two were a true couple was over the summer for Pierre’s birthday. Taylor threw her man a surprise party and the pictures and videos that surfaced showed that these two were locked in. In one video, a door slid open as the two entered a room and Pierre’s face was plastered with shock from the people there to surprise him. Once he took it all in, he stopped to give Taylor a kiss. His Instagram recap further cemented theories about their relationship. He posted several photos of her by his side and even thanked her in the caption. He said, “Tey, Thank you! You put together a beautiful day. You are one of one. I appreciate you, deeply.”

2. Teyana And Aaron At The BET Awards Then there was their joint appearance at the BET Awards. There’s video of them walking hand-in-hand at the event to find their seats in a room full of their peers. In another clip,Taylor stood in front of Pierre instead of her own seat. His hands were wrapped around her waist as the two jammed out to a performance. They also took pictures with other celebrities together.

3. Teyana Opens Up About Protecting What She Has With Aaron In August, Taylor stopped by Hot 97 to promote her then upcoming album Escape Room. This chat with Nessa is one of the first times she began to open up about her relationship with Pierre, since the two had become an item. Giving the audience a peek of their romance, she said, “What me and Aaron have is very healthy and it’s very gentle. It’s very soft and it’s very kind and it’s very sweet and it’s very warm and it’s one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had. And most importantly, it’s so safe.” She added, “I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me and I’m filled with so much gratitude to have him in my life and I’m just so grateful for him and just everything that comes with him and I want to protect that.”

4. Aaron Being The Leading Man In Teyana’s Video Speaking of Escape Room, this album, which delves into the split between Taylor and her ex-husband Iman Shumpert, came with a short film for the entire project. She explores themes of pain, anger, desire, lust, and finding a new love. And you guessed it…Pierre portrays the man who Taylor ends up with. In it, he becomes Taylor’s knight in shining armor, saving her from the death of her last relationship and loving her back to life. There is a spicy scene of the couple and another part where they explore the fear and uncertainty of starting a new relationship. But ultimately, their characters decided to go all in and pursue their love.

5. Aaron Pierre Speaks On Being Present For Teyana’s Visual Album Following her private screening of Escape Room, Taylor and Pierre did a question-and-answer segment with film producer Lena Waithe. The Queen and Slim creator asked Pierre what he was “chewing on” as he worked on the film and his answer was very much all about Taylor. “For me it was always about serving Teyana and serving her vision, serving her visionary spirit, her artistry, her creativity. I’m sure everybody knows this, but I got to say it. Teyana is really one of one.” He added, “And then beyond that, it was really just me trying to find enough courage within myself to try and put on the screen for her film the moments in my life where I have fought to become who I am today.”

6. Aaron Praises Teyana During Movie Premiere The British actor joined Taylor as her date in London for the movie premiere of One Battle After Another in September. Taylor stars in the film alongside Regina Hall, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sean Penn. Not only did he support her at the event and on the red carpet, but he also praised her in a quick video. An outlet stopped him to ask what brought him to the event. He responded, “Teyana Taylor. She’s fantastic. She’s absolutely extraordinary. And today is about her.”

7. Teyana Showing Love To Aaron And His Son Pierre really caused some shock waves in September when he revealed that he was a father. He posted an Instagram carousel dedicated to his son, but was careful to conceal his identity by only posting their hands. The first faceless photo was a close-up of their hands pressed together. The second showed their hands clasped together. He wrote, “Sonshine” in the caption. His comments section was piled with stunned reactions, but one of the only people who seemed to have the opposite response was Taylor. She wrote, “Da boyyyyyyyyyyyyzzzzzzz,” with a heart and heart-eye emoji, making it clear that she already was aware of Pierre’s child. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Eyes On My Prize’ — Teyana Taylor Shuts Down Rumors And Gushes Over Aaron Pierre