VP Kamala Harris Is ‘Glad’ Trump Is ‘Safe’ After Latest Assassination Attempt

Published on September 17, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House responded with empathy and compassion in the wake of the latest apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump‘s life.

The former president and current Republican presidential nominee was reportedly safe and unharmed on Sunday afternoon after agents with the U.S. Secret Service fired shots at a man they say was wielding an assault rifle about 400 yards away from Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect was later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, a white man whose past social media activity suggests he once supported Trump but became disenchanted during the former president’s lone term in office.

Secret Service Thwart Apparent Assassination Attempt On Former President Donald Trump At West Palm Beach Golf Club

Law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the area where the Secret Service discovered a would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club on September 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, are investigating the incident, which the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump” while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club.  Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Unlike at a Trump rally in Western Pennsylvania in July, no shots were reportedly fired at the Republican nominee and agents preemptively managed to whisk him to safety.

The Associated Press reported:

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was on the course. Bradshaw said the gunman also had two backpacks hanging on a fence and a GoPro camera, and that he was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president played golf on a nearby hole. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county.

No information about the suspect was immediately released by law enforcement.

US-POLITICS-VOTE

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today’s rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP. The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away.  Source: REBECCA DROKE / Getty

 

On X, formerly Twitter, Harris condemned the violence and said she was “glad” Trump was unharmed.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” Harris wrote in the social media post. “Violence has no place in America.”

The White House said in a statement that it was “relieved” that Trump was OK.

The FBI said it was investigating Sunday’s incident as an “attempted assassination,” which came less than a week after a contentious presidential debate during which Harris exposed Trump on the topics of race, healthcare, immigration, his rally sizes and much more.

The debate also came a little more than two months after Trump was the target of another assassination attempt. In Butler, Pennsylvania, a suspect fired from an assault rifle and grazed Trump’s ear on July 13. That suspect was ultimately shot and killed by Secret Service agents, who were vilified for the shooting happening on their watch.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Reads Trump For Filth During Debate, Black Women React: ‘This Man Is Weak, Stupid And Delusional’

2024 presidential election Donald Trump Kamala Harris

