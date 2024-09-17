VP Kamala Harris Is ‘Glad’ Trump Is ‘Safe’ After Latest Assassination Attempt

The former president and current Republican presidential nominee was reportedly safe and unharmed on Sunday afternoon after agents with the U.S. Secret Service fired shots at a man they say was wielding an assault rifle about 400 yards away from Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect was later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, a white man whose past social media activity suggests he once supported Trump but became disenchanted during the former president’s lone term in office.

Unlike at a Trump rally in Western Pennsylvania in July, no shots were reportedly fired at the Republican nominee and agents preemptively managed to whisk him to safety.

The Associated Press reported:

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was on the course. Bradshaw said the gunman also had two backpacks hanging on a fence and a GoPro camera, and that he was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president played golf on a nearby hole. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county.

No information about the suspect was immediately released by law enforcement.

On X, formerly Twitter, Harris condemned the violence and said she was “glad” Trump was unharmed.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” Harris wrote in the social media post. “Violence has no place in America.”

The White House said in a statement that it was “relieved” that Trump was OK.

The FBI said it was investigating Sunday’s incident as an “attempted assassination,” which came less than a week after a contentious presidential debate during which Harris exposed Trump on the topics of race, healthcare, immigration, his rally sizes and much more.

The debate also came a little more than two months after Trump was the target of another assassination attempt. In Butler, Pennsylvania, a suspect fired from an assault rifle and grazed Trump’s ear on July 13. That suspect was ultimately shot and killed by Secret Service agents, who were vilified for the shooting happening on their watch.

