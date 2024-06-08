MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent annual financial disclosure, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson revealed that Beyoncé gifted her four concert tickets to the “Renaissance World Tour” last year.

The yearly report, required by federal ethics laws, also disclosed that Justice Jackson’s investments included a book advance from Penguin Random House worth almost $1 million for her memoir, titled *Lovely One*, which is set to hit stores later this fall. Although members of the federal judiciary are not prohibited from owning investments, earning an income outside of their judicial roles, or accepting gifts like the aforementioned concert tickets, they must disclose any additional income to avoid the risk of conflicts of interest, especially within the financial sector, CNN reported.

These financial disclosures are part of a broader effort to maintain transparency and trust in the judiciary. The disclosure of gifts and outside income ensures that justices remain impartial and accountable. Justice Jackson’s disclosure of the Beyoncé concert tickets, while notable for its celebrity connection, serves as a reminder of the ongoing scrutiny and ethical standards faced by members of the Supreme Court. The public and media attention on these disclosures underscores the importance of ethics in maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.

Moreover, “Supreme Court justices and other government officials are capped on receiving more than $30,000 in outside income.” For Justice Jackson, her book deal, which includes an advance payment of $893,750, does not count toward the cap that is currently in place.

After it was revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas received “undisclosed expensive gifts” last year, including a trip on Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow’s private plane, all eyes are on members of SCOTUS for their 2024 reports, according to Billboard.

Following the Thomas-Crow debacle in 2023, the high court has agreed to implement the rule currently in place for lower federal judges, which requires them to recuse themselves from cases involving some sort of financial conflict of interest or bias.

The four tickets gifted to Justice Jackson from the “Crazy In Love” crooner were worth $3,711 and fall well within the financial cap regarding monetary gifts that SCOTUS justices can receive.

RELATED CONTENT: Dawn Staley Receives Special Gift From Beyoncé After NCAA Title Win