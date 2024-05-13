MadameNoire Featured Video

Former professional basketball player Matt Barnes gives his candid opinion about the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines amid reported serious side effects.

During an open conversation, the sports analyst and podcast host Sage Steele opened up about their personal experiences and beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine. They shared similar work stories on The Sage Steele Show, April 17, having both been forced to take the vaccine to save their jobs.

“I wasn’t anti the shot,” Sage said, adding that she desired at least six months to understand the vaccine. “A quick Google search taught me that it takes 6 to 9 years before the FDA approves a vaccine. If Trump says do it, then it’s evil but if Biden says it and you don’t, then you’re evil.”

Recognizing the inconsistencies in the political realm, Sage continued, “All I want is truth and consistency. The big picture is people want facts.”

Matt chimed in saying, “We were the guinea pigs. Normally we don’t have to be the guinea pigs, but we were…”

The 44-year-old father of two admitted not knowing what to make out of his aches and pains after taking the vaccine. He questioned whether or not he experienced old age symptoms or the side effects of two vaccines.

Podcast viewers react to the clip shared by the bluemillennium page on Instagram April 22 and weigh in with their own beliefs.

“COVID was just an experiment, they have something even worse planned ahead,” one commenter wrote in agreement to Matt’s belief.

One comment urge Americans to stand up against the fear associated with the COVID-19 vaccine saying, “People of America quit reacting to the fear that the government put out.. And start responding to the fear. Remember, they control you by fear. So STOP IT.”

Thousands have reportedly cited serious vaccine side effects out of more than nearly 677 million doses.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people who take the COVID-19 vaccine can potentially experience side effects such as swelling, headache, fever, muscle pain, nausea and chills.

Since April 1, the federal government has received over 13,000 vaccine-injury compensation claims. Only 19% of those have resulted in decisions. Out of 87 of those deemed eligible for compensation, only 42 have been paid out at an average of about $3,600.

“I feel bad for those people,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock who retired as the Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner in February. “I believe their suffering should be acknowledged, that they have real problems, and they should be taken seriously.”

Among many reported reasons, COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy decreased more rapidly among Black people compared to white people since vaccine shots became available in December 2020, according to a 2022 study published in JAMA Network.