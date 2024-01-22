MadameNoire Featured Video

TikTok star Zeddy Will is allegedly expecting five children with five different women, and he threw a joint baby shower with all of his baby mamas to celebrate the occasion.

On Jan. 16, the rapper and social media influencer took to TikTok with a duet video created alongside singer Lizzy Ashliegh — one of the women allegedly carrying his child — to announce the big news.

In the short clip, Lizzy could be seen holding an invitation to the baby shower as she sat in a room with four other women said to be carrying the rapper’s children. In addition to Lizzy, the TikTok star’s alleged baby mommas are Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vil and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti, Complex noted.

According to the invite, the baby shower was held in Queens, New York, Jan. 14.

“When your baby daddy got four other girls pregnant at the same time!” the caption read.

Additionally, Zeddy posted a video in which he posed alongside the women for a photo shoot during the event. The Queens-bred emcee used the viral clip to tease the new music video for his song “Cha Cha.”

In the comments section, fans speculated whether the baby shower was accurate or a carefully crafted publicity stunt to promote the new music video.

“I can’t tell if he is serious or not.” “This is not real.” “Five though?!” “Zeddy, how did you get five girls pregnant at the same time?” “Idk if this is real. I think it’s just a music video.” “Did u actually get them all pregnant?”

Zeddy hasn’t offered an explanation about his burgeoning family. Still, Lizzy took to Instagram Jan. 17 to share a few photos from the viral shower and share more insight on the weird situation. The pictures captured her smiling from ear to ear with Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vil, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti as they showed off their pregnant bellies.

In the caption, Lizzy claimed that she and the women agreed to have their baby shower on the same day.

“This is our baby daddy,” she penned. “We’ve accepted each other. It’s better for the little ones. Look at our beautiful family.”

Jylene Vil also shared a video from the shocking shower.

Zeddy Will’s co-manager, Shawn Prez, speaks out about the rapper’s polyamorous relationship.

Shawn Prez, Zeddy Will’s co-manager, spoke with TMZ shortly after pictures from his eyebrow-raising baby shower went viral. Prez said he’s confident that the 22-year-old rapper will be able to provide for his family of five.

“Society has shifted, and in turn, so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform,” Prez told TMZ before comparing the young emcee to Nick Cannon.

“Individuals should be allowed to craft relationships that align with their values, desires, boundaries, and aspirations … Nick Cannon serves as a notable example of successful polyamory, highlighting that the definition of a relationship is a personal choice.”

Nick Cannon offers some advice to Zeddy Will.

Zeddy has a long way to go before he reaches Nick Cannon’s status. The actor and TV host, 43, has welcomed 12 children with several different women over the years – and he’s learned a lot about fathering a big brood. On Jan. 19, TMZ caught up with the Americas Got Talent host, who seemed thrilled to hear that Zeddy was following in his footsteps.

“I’m here to inspire the world,” the father of 12 said as he entered a coffee shop.

Before jetting off, the actor and radio host offered Zeddy some advice.

“Get some sleep, rest up and get into therapy ASAP.”

Watch the funny video below.

