In Episode 4 of Listen To Black Women, Sham and Tahiry get real about friendship and girl code.
They also discuss living a single and child-free life—is it “just as good: on this episode of Listen To Black Women.
Catch new episodes of Listen To Black Women every Friday on MADAMENOIRE.
