A 6-year-old Ohio student went viral for praying for her teacher to get a husband—not just any husband, but a good and nice one.

The teacher, Ms. Angelique Williams, posted the video of young Emora on her Instagram on Oct. 10, letting her know she prayed for God to send her a good man every night.

” Every time when I go to bed, I’ll be like, ‘Please, God, help my girl find a husband—a good husband, a nice husband that loves her. That needs her. That will be nice. That needs her.”

In the comment section, Ms. Williams gave an update, saying she told Emora that her video went viral, and the 6-year-old couldn’t help but ask, “Did your husband come yet.”

The reel gained millions of views and caught the attention of The Jennifer Hudson Show. At the end of November, Hudson’s talk show invited Emora, her mother Emery, and Ms. Williams to the show.

Hudson asked the 6-year-old student why she felt the need to pray for her teacher, and Emora initially answered that when she discovered her favorite teacher was single, she felt the need to pray for her. Emora nodded enthusiastically in agreement with the “Spotlight” singer about how prayer can change things.

Williams explained that Emora had been asking if she had a husband since the previous school year. Emora told Williams at the time she wanted to ask because she thought she was pretty.

“I said, ‘Just because you’re pretty, baby, doesn’t mean you’re going to have a husband,'” the teacher recalled.

Once the 2023-2024 school year started, Emora greeted her teacher with a hug and immediately asked if she had a husband.

“I was like, ‘Well, excuse me! Welcome back. No, I don’t!'”

Every day in the lunchroom, the young student asked her teacher if she had found her husband. Emora shared with Hudson that she prayed for her teacher “a lot of days.”

Emora called Ms. Williams her “girlfriend,” and the two showed off their secret handshake.

Ms. Williams explained she established a close relationship with her students and called them “friends” because she believed establishing a close connection with students opens them up academically.

With sass, Emora took her moment to acknowledge she knew Hudson was friends with Beyoncé and performed a snippet of “Dream Girls.”

As for the qualities Emora believed her teacher’s future hubby should have, she explained the husband should cook for her before standing up and addressing the audience to give them a final piece of relationship advice many women need to hear.

“And girls, if you have a husband that plays on the video games all day, you better break up with him!”

In a clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show posted on YouTube, Emora prayed for the single backstage crew.