Comedian and actor Faizon Love joked about the Trey Songz allegations, comparing the singer accused of sexually assaulting women to a deer and claiming he would “f—k” him because of how soft he looks.

In part 1 of Faizon’s interview with Vlad TV, Vlad mentioned the comedian addressing the singer’s sexual assault allegations in one of his standups. Faizon said he “couldn’t believe” the allegations.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Trey Songz?’ I’d fuck Trey Songz,” Love said and chuckled after. The 55-year-old actor then compared the “Bottoms Up” hitmaker to a deer, inferring the Virginia native was too pretty to be a predator.

“A lot of these women like deer,” Faizon said, opining that today’s women didn’t want masculine men and comparing himself to a gorilla. “You don’t want a man. You don’t want a motherfucker going around, picking up the trash, coming home with a paycheck, drinking a beer, f–king you with his socks on. You don’t want a f–king man. You want a dress-up doll.”

He then asked how Trey couldn’t “be getting pu**y.”

The conversation shifted to multifaceted Keke Palmer being the latest woman to accuse the singer, which shocked Love.

“Keke, she’s a tough girl. She’s no pushover. Her mama tough, she tough…so when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn. Damn.'”

Vlad and Faizon agreed Keke wasn’t clout-chasing or seeking attention, but the interviewer claimed he couldn’t say the allegations were true and that he was “cool” with Trey.

Faizon suggested to “f—k him” to see what would happen, causing both to laugh.

“‘I thought we was cool, Trey? Trey, this ain’t cool?'”

Keke Palmer came forward in 2017 and claimed Songz used sexual intimidation to convince her to be in his music video.

Keka and Trey have known each other since the True Jackson, VP actress was 11. Unfortunately, their friendship soured after she attended a New Year’s party at his house in Miami.

In an interview with the late Larry King, Keke explained she thought she was attending a party but didn’t know he was shooting a music video. The 30-year-old singer saw cameras but didn’t think it involved her until they asked her to be in the music video for “Pick Up the Phone.”

The Akeelah and the Bee star denied multiple times to Trey’s producer and the singer because she was under the influence and didn’t think doing business in an impaired state was the right decision. She said he attempted to sexually intimidate her, adding she never experienced it since she had never attended college and never experienced it in high school. Keke was livid to learn Trey included a cameo of the star in the music video.

She said it was only one of the many moments she experienced in the industry.

Numerous women accused the “Na Na” singer of sexual assault over the years.

Many women have told their horrific experiences of being cornered by the singer, who would take advantage of them. One woman recalled the singer inviting her to a kickback in Los Angeles, only to discover it wasn’t what Trey told her it would be, MadameNoire reported.

“I get there [and] it’s him, a producer, two girls, dark, and he isolated me,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tried to make out with me and put his hand in my mouth. We didn’t f—k because one thing about me– I stick to my guns.”

After the nightmare, she said Trey attempted to contact her, leaving her no choice but to block him.