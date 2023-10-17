MadameNoire Featured Video

Wallo267 broke down in tears while recalling the painful moment he had to tell his co-host Gillie Da King about the tragic death of his son, YNG Cheese.

The 25-year-old aspiring Philadelphia rapper Devin Spady was killed in a triple shooting in July. The harrowing incident occurred near the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was to tell cuz that Cheese ain’t gon be here no more,” the author and podcaster said on the Oct. 15 episode of The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

“That was hard for me because it was like when he told me what happened, I was in shock. I said, ‘Cheese got shot? Naw!'”

As they rushed to the hospital, Wallo and Gillie immediately called a close family member connected to the police department to learn more about the shooting.

“I told him what happened, and he said, ‘I’m going to check into it right now.'”

The social media influencer hung up the phone briefly and waited frantically to hear more details about Cheese’s well-being.

When he and Gillie arrived at the hospital, his phone rang again, but this time, he struggled to conceal the pain on his face when the family friend delivered the grim news about Cheese’s death.

“I put my face down, and I go to walk out of the hospital. Gill seen me… He’s like, ‘Cuz. What’s up, Cuz? What’s going on!?’ I said, ‘Man, Cheese gone.'”

Wallo said he felt “fucked up” after revealing the tragic news to his friend and co-host.

“I was so hurt because I was like, ‘Damn, I just told him the worst thing in the world,'” the entrepreneur said as he broke into tears.

“I felt some way. It wasn’t that I was responsible, but the fact that I told him that shit. That’s the worst shit ever.”

In the days following Cheese’s death, Wallo tried to show Gillie support and love as he mourned, but the process wasn’t easy.

“There were days that he’d just be off, and I didn’t know what to say to him because I ain’t never lose a kid,” Wallo cried. Gillie teared up in silence as his co-host struggled to process Cheese’s senseless shooting.

“I didn’t know what to say.”

On July 24, a funeral for YNG Cheese was held at The Met in North Philadelphia.

Meek Mill, rapper Mike Knox and hundreds of people attended the emotional ceremony to honor the aspiring rapper’s legacy. Later in the show, Gillie thanked all attendees for supporting him throughout the challenging period.

“To everybody who pulled up on me and spread that love, I felt it, and I appreciate y’all,” the rapper told fans on Sunday’s emotional episode.

Sadly, police are still investigating Cheese’s tragic shooting. No arrests have been made.

Watch the full episode of The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast below.

