Two white men in Duluth, Minnesota, who brutally assaulted a Black woman at a bar received meager citations for their actions thanks to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. The woman and her daughter are demanding justice.

According to a press release from the Duluth Police Department, the city’s attorney’s office decided on Sept. 27 that the men wouldn’t face a misdemeanor or felony but would be issued citations because the state’s statutes don’t allow their arrest.

According to DPD’s description of the event, police received a call on Sept. 13 at around 12:15 a.m. about a 39-year-old woman needing medical treatment at the 500 block of N 60th Ave W, about a block from Rustic Bar.

The woman had facial and head injuries, and Mayo Ambulance transported her to a local hospital. The following day, police requested the surveillance video, which showed the victim conversing with another woman before the two started fighting. Police said two males with the other woman got involved and assaulted the Black woman.

The Black woman, Michelle Folson, told the full story on her Facebook page and included gruesome photos.

On Sept. 15, before the city attorney’s office let the men go with a slap on the wrist, Folson took to her Facebook, explaining two white men kicked her in the head and face on Sept. 12.

“It was two white men who stomped and kicked me in my head,” she wrote in a post that included photos of a bloodied white shirt and her glasses covered in dried blood. “I was unconscious and woke up covered in blood in the parking lot, not knowing what happened to me. I was told one of them that kicked and stomped my head name is Scott.”

She described him as a regular at Rustic Bar and a white man with a long beard and tattoos. She added that he had a “fat wife” with “blonde hair.”

She posted photos of her attackers, alleging their names were Soctt Rabold and Mylon Robert Griak.

Folson stated no one helped her or called the cops. “They left me alone, covered in my own fuckin’ blood.”

It was her daughter, Katasia Khabeer, who called the police after her mom managed to walk to her job, according to the GoFundMe page.

She tried to get the bartender to call the police, but the worker refused. Folson added that the workers cleaned up her blood from the floor the same night and pretended nothing happened.

Folson suffered a broken nose, two swollen black eyes, gashes on her face and a swollen head. The two men walloped her hard, causing her teeth to pierce through her lip, creating a hole. Doctors diagnosed the 39-year-old with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and post-concussion syndrome.

Blacking out her eyes, Folson shared her facial injuries, writing, “As much as I hate the way I look, I’m going to post the way I looked at the hospital after the emergency department and the ambulance cleaned me up. This is hard for me, but people need to see what they did to me.”

Khabeer created the GoFundMe to help with rent and utilities since her mother has to heal and can’t attend work. Their goal is $50,000. Consider donating here.

