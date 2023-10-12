MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 23, Leilani Armenta made history after she became the first woman to play for the Jackson State University Tigers during the HBCU’s Southwestern Athletic Conference against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. While some fans celebrated the historic feat, a few haters on X (formerly Twitter) mocked the white student’s performance on the field.

During the game, Armenta, a freshman from Ventura, California, made her big debut when she suited up for the opening kickoff. According to the Clarion-Ledger, the 5-foot-7 athlete cemented her name in HBCU Division I history after she landed a 25-yard kick, sending the ball to the opposite team’s 40-yard line. She achieved the historic moment while wearing a leg brace from a recent ACL injury.

Armenta did not appear in the rest of the game, but the legendary kick set up the Tigers for a winning victory. The team won against Bethune-Cookman 22-16.

When footage of the white HBCU student’s historic debut hit social media, some fans congratulated the California native. A few trolls weren’t too impressed with the football star’s kick.

“Good for her, but that kick was terrible,” one hater commented.

Another X user penned, “They could have picked anyone on the team to do that.”

Several male netizens let their misogyny show big time.

“This is why women shouldn’t play with men. The kick was pathetic.”

Another naysayer on X chimed in, “Deion left, and now they got white girls kicking the ball.”

A few Black X users wondered why Armenta was enrolled at the HBCU.

One person pondered, “What’s the purpose of calling it a “Black College” if non-Black students can attend?

According to Data USA, while Jackson State University’s student body is predominantly Black (92.55%), there are a few white students who attend the revered HBCU — approximately 2.82%. The university’s equal opportunity statement notes, that JSU “recruits, admits, and provides services, financial aid, and instruction to all students” regardless of “race, sex, religion” or “national origin.”

On Sept. 19, Armenta joined Jackson State University to fill in for kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll (two non-Black players) after they suffered injuries. She was recommended to head coach T.C. Taylor due to her impressive track record as a place-kicker at Saint Bonaventure High School.

The Tigers star played with the Saint Bonaventure Seraphs for four years, where she made 98 out of 105 pass attempts and scored 113 points, kicking a career total of 3,552 yards.

Despite all of the backlash, on Sept. 24, Armenta held her high and took to X to thank fans for all of their love and support after the game. She noted that it was her first game “10 months post ACL surgery.”

“Grateful and thankful,” she added.

