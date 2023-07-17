MadameNoire Featured Video

On July 16, Coco Jones bodied her performance at the annual Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. The rising R&B songbird left the audience spellbound after she put on a breathtaking performance of some iconic hits mixed with her own heavy-hitting catalog.

In true R&B fashion, Jones, 25, delivered her entire set in the pouring rain.

On Instagram, the singer and actress shared a few highlights from her unforgettable performance. One video captured the rising star belting out a soulful rendition of SWV’s classic hit “Rain” as torrential rain poured down on the stage and audience members.

Despite getting drenched by the weather, Jones powered through the epic performance. The star, who snagged the Best New Artist title at this year’s BET Awards, continued to show why her soaring vocals reign supreme when she delivered a mesmerizing performance of her hit single, “ICU.”

The Tennessee native sang a few more hits from her latest EP What I Didn’t Tell You, right before she received a standing ovation from the audience. “Twas giving 90’s R&B realness thank y’all so much @broccolicity,” the Bel-Air star captioned her post. “Thank y’all so much, Broccoli City.”

Fans and a few big celebrities kept the love flowing for Jones in the comments section.

Power actress Naturi Naughton showered the singer with praise for smashing her Broccoli City set.

“I am just so proud of you! I don’t even know you, sis… but seeing you shine makes me smile! Keep shining, Brown Skinned Girl. We, chocolate girls, are lit,” she penned.

Justin Timberlake, who recently teamed up with the R&B beauty for the remix of her chart-topping single, “ICU,” wrote, “VOCALS. Too good.”

A third fan on Instagram chimed in,“There’s a new supreme in town and her name is Coco Jones! What an unforgettable moment.”

Sis ate this performance all the way up!

Earlier this month, Jones spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how honored she was to sing alongside Timberlake for the remix of her iconic track. “It was so amazing watching him, like, just be a creative, and collaborating on ideas,” the singer gushed.

The 25-year-old star wasn’t in the room when Timberlake recorded his vocals for the song. Jones revealed that the “Sexy Back” hitmaker recorded his portion of the remix separately and then joined her in the studio to add a few last-minute arrangements.

Overall, the R&B baddie was blown away by how the remix turned out. “I feel like the song itself is nostalgic, so having his voice on it and that soul, that element he brings, it’s gonna be amazing,” she added.

Listen to the remix of “ICU” below.

Now, tell us if she didn’t give Ray J realness?



