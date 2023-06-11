MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 9, actress Nia Long took to Twitter to call for an explanation about the inappropriate use of the N-word in a song during her son’s dance recital.

In her tweet, she called for an explanation, sparking a larger conversation about mainstream music, global music consumerism, and the contentious issue of who should be allowed to use the N-word in content intended for mass consumption.

“What is this world coming to? I attended my son’s school for a dance recital, and a song was played featuring the N-word. Somebody has some explaining to do. I will not sit in silence. I will not tolerate perpetual gaslighting,” Long wrote.

While the actress did not reveal what school district played the music, her point raises important questions about why she was offended to begin with.

The N-word is an extremely loaded term with a painful history rooted in slavery, discrimination, and systemic racism. Its usage carries significant cultural and historical weight, and it continues to evoke strong emotions and reactions from various communities.

Offensive language in music is an ongoing debate beyond cultural sensitivity, artistic expression, and the responsibility of artists in shaping societal norms. Its usage in a public setting, such as a dance recital, is a clear violation of respect and cultural boundaries.

Many argue that the word should be reclaimed by African Americans, while others believe it should be eradicated from our vocabulary. In 2007, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called for a ban on the term, including in artistic and historical contexts.

In Long’s post, hundreds reacted with various opinions about if she should be as outraged as it appeared.

The use of the N-word in music lyrics has a profound influence on popular culture and is often the soundtrack to many lives. While some would argue the term represents the opposite for artists who dominate the Billboard charts and streaming platforms, the painful history of the word will always raise these questions.