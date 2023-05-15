Moms are some of our biggest cheerleaders, no matter where we are in life. They shower us with unconditional love and give us endless support and guidance when the going gets tough.

In honor of all of the super moms across the globe, MADAMENOIRE is dropping a new series called Championship Moms which will follow some of the biggest stars of the NCAA tournament and their mothers as they strive to win during March Madness. These admirable matriarchs have sacrificed their time and even their careers to develop their children into winning basketball champions.

Viewers will get to see how these resilient parents help prime their kids for the big tournament and the stress that comes with training for the rigorous event. We will see how their children rise to the occasion and how each one of these powerful moms helps to uplight their kids leading up to the competition.

From injuries, setbacks, and the pressure of stress, this docu-style series will show the highs and lows of the sport, how relationships are built and

what the bonds of the family really mean when you put everything on the line.

For the first episode, Cleone Boston, the mother of rising University of South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, will give viewers an inside look at their journey to the Final Four. The mother and daughter duo will be joined by Elbe Braithwaite, the mom of J’wan Roberts from the University of Houston.

Watch the first episode of Championship Moms above.

RELATED CONTENT: MADAMENOIRE Presents: These Dynamic Women Honor The ‘Women Who Made Me’ For Mother’s Day