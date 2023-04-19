MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good had fans pondering their entire lives after the 41-year-old baddie worked the camera and showed a little skin on Instagram.

On April 15, Ms. Good (if ya nasty) unveiled some behind-the-scenes videos from a reported photo shoot. The Think Like A Man actress panned her team with her phone before she got into a cute little dance to Rihanna and Bryson Tiller-assisted DJ Khaled hit song, “Wild Thoughts.”

She captioned the video, “Always grooving when I’m supposed to be working.”

Fans were hyping up the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star in the comments section on Instagram after she bared her midriff with a seductive bop.

One person, in reference to her ex-husband, religious speaker and producer DeVon Franklin, wrote, “I know he has to miss her.”

Good’s ab flex also had men shooting their longshot shots.

“I think Meagan needs to date a catholic. Btw, I’m catholic. Lol,” one guy opined.

Another fan joked, “Not trying to make our relationship public but you forgot your shoes at my house, just call me when you’re back.”

“Ready to prepare my guns 🏦 I want to settle with @meagangood ,” someone else wrote.

Much has been speculated about the demise of Franklin and Good’s marriage, with both parties shutting down cheating rumors as the cause of their December 2021 split after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Speaking on her newly single status, Good spoke with XoNecole, detailing how she bought her first home that she had “been wanting for the longest time.”

Her dedicated fans, however, want the quadragenarian baddie to jump right back in the dating pool, with commenters mentioning Michael B. Jordan as an eligible bachelor to pursue since his breakup with Lori Harvey back in June.

Good is considered one of the baddest in the game, with men in the industry bold with shooting their shot at a chance with her.

During an appearance on the Jason Lee Show, rapper NLE Choppa attempted to go for it during a phone call with Good. The call was shortly disconnected.

However, the Harlem actress told TMZ that she did not block his shot, as the phone was actually disconnected. She continued to say that although the 20-year-old rapper was a bit young for her, she was “definitely flattered” by his call.

In the meantime, Good remains single and on the path to rediscovering herself.