Keke Palmer’s post-pregnancy body is giving curves in all the right places, and she’s showing it off. Thanking her newborn son for the new “hips, boobs, and booty” she is now blessed with, the new mother took to Instagram to bask in her bodacious glow.

In traditional Keke fashion, the actress hilariously showcased every aspect of her body that her son’s arrival contributed to. First, she reminded viewers that her son cleared her skin up by showing the people how the “skin is still skinning.” She wanted her 12 million plus followers to know that her baby boy not only did that, but he also got her body right.

Palmer’s excitement over her latest au naturel developments is a boost of body positivity, especially as it relates to new mothers and helping dismantle the stigma that baby weight is something to shed.

Back in February, the Nope star welcomed her first child, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with longtime boyfriend Darius Jackson. Palmer says baby Leo was subconsciously manifested last April Fools Day, a revelation the 29-year-old has expressed with little Leo in frame and in additional videos for the social media app.

In her adjustment to motherhood, Palmer has experienced immense joy since becoming a parent, sharing with her fans that she is “loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom.”

However, Palmer’s career is still taking off, showcasing how busy moms can still have professional success. Her directorial debut, a musical documentary titled Big Boss, was just released on Amazon Music in March, including new songs from the triple threat as well.

Miss “keep a job” is also set to star in The Back-Up, a Kevin Hart produced romcom currently in development.

With her baby and new post-pregnancy body in tow, Keke Palmer is sure to keep fans laughing and entertained as her stardom continues to rise.