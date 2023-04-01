MadameNoire Featured Video

The late legendary singer, Whitney Houston’s estate released a tributary gospel with a title that gets all the side eyes.

On March 24, “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston” dropped via the deceased crooner’s website. The album, which accompanied a documentary, highlighted Whitney’s gospel roots. However, the album’s title appeared to be an indictment of the New Jersey native’s tumultuous battle with drugs versus being a celebratory tribute to the iconic entertainer.

Who the hell left the gate open?

It’s no secret that the “Heartbreak Hotel” songstress battled addiction in her personal life. In 2002, Whitney was practically skin and bones when she performed “Wanna Be Startin’ Something'” on Michael Jackson’s 30th Anniversary Special, causing fans to question whether the then-39-year-old mom was okay.

In December 2002, Whitney addressed fans’ concern about her potentially dying during an ABC Primetime interview with veteran journalist Diane Sawyer.

“I can tell you that I am not self-destructive. I’m not a person who wants to die. I’m a person who has life, who wants to live. And I always have. And I wouldn’t mistake it for anything else other than that.”

Despite the Bodyguard actress’s denial, Whitney’s infamous “crack is wack” quote brought her addiction problem to the forefront. Diane asked the singer if she used a series of questions about her use of drugs. But what offended the no-nonsense artist was the reporter’s interrogation of her crack usage.

RELATED CONTENT: Whitney Houston Loses Fans, Gains Weight

“First of all, let’s get one thing straight. Crack is cheap. I make too much money to ever smoke crack. Let’s get that straight. Okay? We don’t do crack. We don’t do that. Crack is wack,” she told Diane.

The singer’s three unsuccessful stints in rehab only adds more humiliation and disappointment to her legacy with the “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston” album.

In 2009, the “Greatest Love of All” crooner spoke candidly with the iconic Oprah Winfrey about her battle with drugs. Whitney told the media mogul that before her blockbuster film The Bodyguard, she only dabbled in drugs. After the movie, she expressed that she was overwhelmed, and the habit progressed after having Bobbi Kristina.

Cocaine and marijuana were the singer’s preferred drugs. She also told Oprah that her failing marriage to Bobby and the heavy workload on the Preacher’s Wife exacerbated her addiction.

“By The Preacher’s Wife, [doing drugs] was an everyday thing. I would do my work, but after I did my work, for a whole year or two, it was every day. I wasn’t happy by that point in time. I was losing myself.”

Whitney also explained to Oprah– what type of drugs she was doing… and it wasn’t “crack.”

“We were lacing our marijuana with base. We weren’t on crack. We weren’t on no crack stuff. We weren’t buying $20 jumbos,” the former model explained. “We were paying money. We were buying kilos and ounces and ounces. We would have our stash.”

Although she spiraled, the doting mother maintained that her faith in God remained steadfast.

“I would still read my Bible, amazingly enough. I would still read my Bible. I still had it in me. I knew God was there. I knew the light was there and was just trying to get back to it. I just kept trying to get back to that spirituality.”

According to American Songwriter, “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston” features inspirational songs from her films. Whitney’s estate also added archival gospel tracks from the deceased songstress’ past, including the album’s namesake, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with CeCe Winans, “This Day,” “Testimony,” “He Can Use Me,” “I Found a Wonderful Way” and “He/I Believe.”

The troubled singer’s family didn’t explain why the egregious title was chosen for the project.

Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney’s estate, told Good Morning America last month, “Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project, knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music.”

Whitney’s death from an accidental drowning, reportedly induced by drug use and Bobbi Kristina, subsequently dying three years in the same manner adds to why “I Go to the Rock” is an appropriate title for the project.

While honoring the legendary singer is admirable and relevant, the executors of her estate and her family are trash for not considering the ramifications of what the “I Go to the Rock’s” title means to her legacy and fans.

The beloved songstress died in February 2012.

RELATED CONTENT: Whitney Houston’s Estate Wasn’t Feeling Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke About Her Death