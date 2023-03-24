MadameNoire Featured Video

Lola Brooke is shaking up the rap scene with a new remix of her viral hit “Don’t Play With It.” On March 24, the Brooklyn femcee enlisted Yung Miami and Latto, two of the biggest female rappers in the game currently, to add a few punchy lyrics to the remix.

The revamped tune comes packed with a new music video, too. On Friday, The Shade Room shared two clips from the exciting visual that captured the trio rapping loudly and proudly with their entourage in the background.

At one point in the clip, Yung Miami, who has been living life to the fullest these days, commands the camera, rapping:

“I’m on demon time takin’ niggas souls / He in my dms say I’m pretty / bitch I know. Hot, pretty, messy, I’m a rich niggas goals / He tell me ride it, treat his face like a rose.”

Latto doesn’t hold back either. Check out the clip below.

Earlier this week, the rap gals were spotted filming for the exciting video in New York. Its unclear when the visual will drop, but it looks like we’re in for a treat when it does.

Who is Lola Brooke?

Lola Brooke has been making noise in the rap game ever since her viral success in 2021. In February, the gritty drill anthem landed a spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, thanks to its popularity on radio and streaming sites. The “Back to Business” artist scored another win in January when she landed a huge record deal with Arista.

“Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” Arista Records CEO David Massey told Billboard during a recent interview. “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful. We’re excited to welcome her to the Arista Records family.”

Known for her boisterous personality and versatility, Lola Brooke quickly climbed the ranks of New York’s unforgiving freestyle circuit in her early teens. In 2016, super producer Reefa Slater signed the multi-talented star to his Team 80 record label, and the rest was history, according to her website.

Lola released her first official single “Not The Same” in September 2018, quickly building a dedicated fanbase. The New York fireball also received a stamp of approval from prominent New York DJs like Hot 97’s DJ Enuff and DJ Kay Slay.

Lola Brooke is just getting started. Earlier this month, the New York fireball dropped a new single called “So Disrespectful” that has been eating up dance floors.

Listen to the remix for “Don’t Play With It” below.