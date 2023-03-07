MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna has shared more adorable photos of her precious 10-month-old baby boy. Over the weekend, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to give her navy fanbase another glimpse of her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet son.

In the heartwarming photo carousel, Rih showed her followers the exact moment she learned of her exciting Oscar nomination for “Lift Me Up,” the star’s soft crooning smash that is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The Fenty Beauty CEO scored a nomination in the Best Original Song Category for the hit.

In one photo, her son, who still remains unnamed, dons a tearful expression on his face. The Barbados native captioned the heart-tugging picture:

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

A video in the adorable slideshow captured the soon-to-be mother of two holding the little one as they watched the music video for “Lift Me Up.” At one point, Rih’s son bursts into excitement when he sees his mom grace the screen.

Rihanna talks about motherhood and privacy with British Vogue

We love to see Rihanna balancing motherhood and her career so effortlessly. She’s truly enjoying this next chapter of her life. In her recent cover story with British Vogue, the 35-year-old star went into detail about her “legendary” motherhood experience.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” the “Umbrella” singer explained. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

While she enjoys sharing her art with the world, Rih said she’s been very careful about protecting parts of her personal life from the public eye. Especially now, that she has a child. After welcoming her son in May 2022, the Grammy award-winning singer said it was vital for her to be in control of how she wanted to unveil her baby to the world.

“I just went straight into protective mode,” she continued. “Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and I] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation… As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals.”

The billionaire momma added:

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

We know that’s right!

In addition to her iconic Oscar nomination, Rihanna will also perform “Lift Me Up” at the 95th Academy Awards March 12. After her Super Bowl Halftime Show lit up TV screens nationwide last month, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for this performance.

