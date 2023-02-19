MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially the beginning of the end for Tia Mowry and Corey Hardrict’s marriage as the couple is nearing the final stages of their divorce.

Tia cited the reason for the divorce under ‘irreconcilable differences’ and has turned over all required bank and tax statements to a Los Angeles Court, according to court documents obtainments by RadarOnline.

The once beloved power couple on social media broke the news, back in October 2022. According to TMZ, Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 4 citing irreconcilable differences. She is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Cree and Cairo.

Tia affectionally showcased her family over the years on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, so many fans were heartbroken she released a statement about the couple’s split.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she wrote.

Although the couple have appeared to handle the divorce amicably, within the court system, Corey has filed for spousal support.

Despite a dash of drama, the couple appear to remain a tight knight family for their children and continue to share endearing messages about each other in various interviews.

Tia and Corey have been together for a total of 22 years. The pair married back in 2008 at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, California.

