One of the travelers on the trip to Cabo, Mexico with Shanquella Robinson, has been arrested in relation to the 25-year-old’s death.

Interpol agents apprehended Daejhanae Jackson on Nov. 28, according to NewsOne.

Jackson now waits in federal custody for the beginning of her extradition process to Mexico.

The news of her arrest comes shortly after Mexico ruled Robinson’s death as femicide and issued an arrest warrant.

Femicide is defined as “the killing of a woman because of her gender,” according to CNN.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” stated Mexican prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim, and the culprit.”

Shanquella Robinson’s Death

Robinson died in late October during a trip with “friends” to Cabo.

Video footage from the trip has amassed outcry on social media for justice for Robinson’s family, as recordings show the 25-year-old being brutally battered by another woman believed to be Jackson, per Yahoo News.

Robinson appeared defenseless amid the altercation and a man in the background recording the fight can be heard telling the Shanquella to “at least fight back.”

The incident happened less than 24 hours before Robinson was pronounced dead.

The group of friends returned to the States, leaving Robinson’s body in Mexico.

Salamondra Robinson, the victim’s mother, alleges those on the trip told her Robinson was ill and passed away from alcohol poisoning while they were in Cabo. The account contradicted the 25-year-old’s autopsy, which claims she died from a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

Robinson was reportedly a student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina and maintained a hair braiding business. The 25-year-old’s family held her funeral on Nov. 19.

No charges have been made against Jackson or the others who traveled to Mexico with Robinson as of yet. We’ll keep you updated as the investigation into Robinson’s death continues.

Read more via Newsone.