Brandy Norwood has reached a settlement with her former housekeeper that sued her in March over alleged age discrimination.

The accuser is 60-year-old Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, a.k.a Elizabeth Juarez, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The latest update about the lawsuit comes from legal documents Castaneda’s attorneys filed on Nov. 18 via the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the outlet, the former housekeeper’s lawyers are also hoping to be compensated from the settlement.

Kevin A. Lipeles and Thomas H. Schelly of the Lipeles Law Firm want to be awarded $39,194.46 to $87,445.80, “depending on the method the court chooses to determine what’s owed.”

The legal filing on Nov. 18 reportedly implied that Brandy agreed to pay the lawyer fees as a part of her settlement.

The hearing to move the legalities forward is set to commence on Dec. 8.

The Age Discrimination Lawsuit Against Brandy

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Castaneda worked for Brandy for almost 20 years — from September 2002 to February of this year, when she was fired.

In addition to the 60-year-old claiming that the singer fired her because of her age, Castaneda also alleged Brandy violated several state employment laws.

The former housekeeper reportedly made $125 a day working at Brandy’s Calabasas home.

She was responsible for cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry while employed by the singer.

“As a direct and proximate result of (Brandy’s) conduct, individually and collectively, she [Castaneda] suffered and continues to suffer substantial losses in income, earnings, and benefits and has been damaged in her capacity to earn her salary and has lost and will continue to lose employment benefits,” Castaneda’s civil complaint claimed.

While MN initially reported that her lawsuit asked to be awarded $250,000, HipHopDX detailed in its most recent coverage that the accuser “asked for $250,000 in compensatory damages, another $250,000 in general damages, $97,500 in consequential damages and more than $54,000 and attorneys fees.”

