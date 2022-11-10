Stay Warm And Stylish As Temperatures Go From Cool To Cold

As cool, crisp temperatures begin to dip and chillier degrees begin to emerge—quite naturally, outdoor fashion shifts, too. Slowly, but surely, the light sweater gets packed away and the oversized outerwear emerges. It ain’t always cute or stylish. The fall and winter weather call for extra layers and bundling up. That doesn’t mean your sense of style needs to fall off, though. It does mean you have to be especially intentional about staying fly. It means your drip has to perform double duty at keeping you warm—and keeping you wavy, Baby.

In any climate, understanding balance, texture, structure and fit is helpful when it comes to fashion sense. However, knowing what’s in your closet and what complements your own personal style goes a long way. Here are MADAMENOIRE’s top tier transitional looks that take you from cool to cold without compromising your fashion vibes:

Layered Looks Are The Moment

Depending on what region you might reside, early autumn weather is sure to be unstable. Your days may start with a brisk morning chill and by high noon, the sun is beating against your backside, making the fall season perfect for layering luxe pieces. Shed the bulky cardigans and get into suit jackets. Oversized boyfriend blazers are back from the early 2000’s and add a touch of casual comfort to any ‘fit, whether you’re wearing a pair of loose-fitting, distressed denim or a bodycon that blesses all your curves. Banana Republic’s classic Rivoli Oversized Corduroy Blazer will cut the A.M. air. It’s also light and chic enough to toss across the shoulder or fold neatly into an oversized Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag without disrupting stylishness.