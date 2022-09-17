MadameNoire Featured Video

After allegedly stabbing her attacker with a knife, an Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker’s family $150,000 in restitution.

Pieper Lewis, then 15-years-old, was sentenced on Sept. 13 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks who was killed in June 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Lewis pleaded guilty to all charges, which carry a maximum 10-year sentence, and could have been sentenced to 20 years. Polk County District Judge David Porter issued her a deferred judgment and mandated that she pay the estate of Brooks $150,000.

Lewis is accused of stabbing the aggressor inside his residence more than 30 times. The young woman was a runaway who slept in an apartment complex hallway while escaping violence from her adoptive mother.

The 17-year-old spoke about leaving her terrible home and finding herself homeless before being taken in by an older man who trafficked her and forced her to have sex with other men for money, including Brooks.

Lewis stated that she had been assaulted numerous times, including while she was asleep. As Lewis outlined this sequence of incidents leading up to the murder, according to CNN.

She stated, “I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and I was overcome with rage,” after describing being assaulted numerous times, including while she was unconscious.

Lewis is being assisted by the more than 13,000 donors to pay restitution to Brook’s Estate.

A GoFundMe campaign started by one of Lewis’ former teachers has raised more than $480,000 for the victim, as fury over the case keeps rising.

