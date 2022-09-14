MadameNoire Featured Video

The word “kinky” can elicit notions of being fringe, a little out there or on the outskirts of sexual culture. But, it turns out that being kinky might not be that, well, kinky after all. According to a survey conducted by sex toy company EdenFantasys and reported in the New York Post, just over a quarter of Americans consider themselves kinky. Plus, over a third know they have a certain fetish.

Kink culture is more expansive than you might realize. It’s not all feet and diaper stuff. There are many types of kink that could appeal to your curious side and make your hookups more exciting. Here are the eight types of kink you should know about.

1) BDSM

BDSM is one of the most commonly known kink. It stands for Bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism. BDSM can involve tying up a partner or being tied up. Handcuffs might be involved. The sadism and masochism come into play when pain is intentionally inflicted or received for sexual pleasure. The point of it is to put one person in a position of power (the domme) and one person in the position of submission. Many other types of kinks fall under the BDSM umbrella.

RELATED CONTENT: Pleasure Is Principle: Kinky Consequences Shouldn’t Have A Damn Thing To Do With White Supremacy