On August 12, Alicia Keys and a star-studded list of celebs united for a fun roller skating party at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Keys put together the 70’s style event in celebration of her new album “KEYS II’, the deluxe edition of the singer’s critically acclaimed 2021 project “KEYS.”

Video footage from the packed soiree captured the 41-year-old celeb having a ball as she danced and twirled about the skating rink. The star’s hubby Swizz Beatz was also in attendance. At one point during the event, the super producer joined his wife for a cute dance around the rink. The happy couple stopped to take photos with fans and even shared a quick dance with their 11-year-old son Egypt.

Further along in the video, Meek Mill could be seen circling around the rink donning a big smile as he broke out some of his best dance moves. In one clip, Mill stopped to chat it up with Busta Rhymes, who pulled up to the event with an entourage. Another snippet from the video captured Mill dancing around the rink with a young lady as they held hands.

Alicia Keys Performs At Radio City Music Hall

Keys’ rolling rink adventure came after she shut down Radio City Music Hall on Friday night with an energetic performance for her North American Tour. The star performed a slew of her most popular hits, including her summer anthem “City of Gods” alongside Fivio Foreign.

One stan of the singer gushed about the concert online, noting how Keys delivered a dynamic performance for 2 hours straight “like it was nothing.”

“She is truly captivating and you can literally feel good vibes from all around. A vocalist! Everyone was singing and dancing!,” they added.

The New York native’s “KEYS II” album boasts heavy features from rising R&B stars Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz. A press release for the buzzing project notes that fans “will be treated to a dual, one-of-a-kind sonic experience,” when listening to the album, Hot New Hip Hop reported. “The Originals side contains songs that are quintessentially Alicia, reminiscent of the groundbreaking soundscape that everyone has come to know and love since her debut.”

On the revamped side, “Alicia samples her KEYS originals with the help of GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It for a fresh irresistible vibe,” the release adds.

Listen to Keys’ Brent Faiyaz-assisted track “Trillions” below.

