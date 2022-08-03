MadameNoire Featured Video

Uh-oh, the Beyhive is coming. The Beyhive is approaching, oh no. After receiving harsh criticism and backlash from disability activists, Queen Beyoncé recently announced that she would be removing an ableist slur from her new album, Renaissance.

Over the past week, Beyoncé released a highly anticipated album, sparking some controversy. The artist used the word “Spazzin’ in one of her lyrics on the song “Heated,” which she co-wrote with Drake. After realizing the mistake, the mother of 3 took immediate action to remove the slur.

However, it doesn’t end there. Monica Lewinsky, activist and television personality took to Twitter to call out the singer on another slur in her hit song, “Partition.”

She quoted a story written about “Renaissance,” and said “uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.” The Beyhive took to action to call out the former intern. Of course, Beyoncés’ loyal fans didn’t let Lewinsky take a breath with over 1.5k (and counting) quoted tweets slamming the 49-year-old.

Lewinksy is referring to the line, “He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown,” in the song “Partition.”

According to History.com, this song’s lyrics make reference to the alleged relationship between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern at the age of 21. As a result of the incident, the House of Representatives decided to impeach the former president.

One user tweeted, “I KNOW that ain’t who I think it is bringing up OLD NEWS to shade Beyoncé again!”

Lewinsky has responded to several tweets, she even mentioned that she did not reach out to Beyoncé or her team in regard to lyrics.

This isn’t the first time Lewinsky stepped to Bey as she mentioned in her tweets. The former White House intern raised her concerns in 2014. Peep Bossip’s commentary below:



