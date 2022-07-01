MadameNoire Featured Video

Donell Jones is ready for a Verzuz matchup and he has his eyes set on one opponent. During an Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning singer said he wants to go hit for hit with Joe.

“Let’s talk about Verzuz. It’s only one person that I want to see,” he said. “They gotta have uptempos. They gotta have ballads, they gotta have the whole s***. And it’s only one person that I want to see [and] that’s Joe. The truth is that he’s worthy, so worthy.”

Donell Jones said that if he and Joe were to take the Verzuz stage, it would have to be a friendly battle. In between hits, a lot of trash talking takes place and sometimes opponents hit below the belt. During the last R&B Verzuz, jokes and jabs flew relentlessly. During the pre- show, Pleasure P, Sammie, Ray J and Bobby Valentino taunted each other every few minutes. They went back and forth about who had number one hits and who paved the way for who. Mario laughed at Omarion’s vocals, called The Millennium Tour raggedy and even did a B2K parody skit to start the battle off.

The “This Luv” singer said none of that will be happening if he and Joe take the stage.

“It’s going to be some grown man s***. No disrespect, just love,” he continued. “That’s what we do; we show each other love. We ain’t on that bullsh*t these young n***** is on, that disrespectful s***. Come on, let’s go!”

Other R&B Verzuz battles that have went down already include Brandy v. Monica, Jill Scott v. Erykah Badu, Keyshia Cole v. Ashanti, Musiq v. Anthony Hamilton, Ne-Yo v. Johnta Austin, 112 v. Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers v. Earth, Wind & Fire, Gladys Knight v. Patti LaBelle, SWV v. Xscape, Chaka Khan v. Stephanie Mills and John Legend v. Alicia Keys.

